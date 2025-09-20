Chicago Bears fans begged for a miserable 2024-25 campaign to end and celebrated the arrival of new head coach Ben Johnson, but it seems like an auspicious offseason was just a reprieve from last year's anguish. Following an 0-2 start that has seen the team blow a fourth-quarter lead in one game and get torched on defense in another, the team is now in danger of losing one of its most important players. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson is officially going on the injured reserve, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 2023 Second-Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler battled a groin injury that caused him to miss the season opener versus the Minnesota Vikings. He suited up against the Detroit Lions last Sunday but suffered a new groin injury that could jeopardize the remainder of his 2025-26 campaign. Losing a star player is obviously always brutal, but this setback is particularly devastating for the Bears.

Chicago is allowing 39.5 points per game through two weeks, which ranks dead last in the NFL. A 52-point showing by the Lions skews that number, but the point stands. This secondary is extremely vulnerable, and it will not have Johnson to bail it out anytime soon, if at all.

Article Continues Below

Expect Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys to go after Chicago's defense in their Week 3 matchup. Though, Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense should have plenty of opportunities themselves to light up the scoreboard. Ben Johnson's burden just got much heavier, as he could now be tasked with steering his squad through one shootout after another.

Whether it is on-field mistakes or devastating injuries, Chicago continues to serve as a magnet for misery. Jaylon Johnson will try to process his unfortunate situation and find the energy to fire up his teammates ahead of a must-win game in Soldier Field.