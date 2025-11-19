The Chicago Bears are in first place — by themselves — in the NFC North. They take a 7-3 record into their Week 12 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) in a game that gives them a new chance to earn respect around the NFL.

The Bears have reeled off three consecutive wins with the rapidly improving Caleb Williams at quarterback. There is still quite a bit of room for Williams to improve his game, but he has become an elite QB1 when it comes to evading the opponent's pass rush and turning an attempted sack into a positive running play. Williams was the most sacked quarterback in the league a year ago when he was trapped 68 times. He has been sacked just 16 times this season.

Williams' usual move is to spin away from a potential sacker's arms and run to the outside before turning it upfield for a significant gain. There are other areas of improvement for the Bears this season, but those are the signature plays that have stood out in recent victories over the Bengals, Giants and Vikings. Williams has been a major difference maker for Bears head coach Ben Johnson.

There are two significant question marks that this improving team takes into this game. None of the victories the Bears have had this season have come over winning teams. They can only play the teams on their schedule, but that is a fact that the team will have to overcome this week against the Steelers and in upcoming games against the Packers (2), 49ers and Lions.

The other factor working against the Bears is Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Williams will throw for 250-plus yards and 2 TDs

The Bears will go as far as Williams can take them this season, and he has been a leader who can come through when the game is on the line. That brings comfort to Johnson and Williams' teammates. While much of it has to do with his ability to run with the ball, he also has one of the strongest arms in the league.

Williams has completed 194 of 325 passes for 2,329 yards with 13 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. While his completion percentage of 59.7 percent is not where the quarterback would like it to be, he has shown improvement in Year 2. He can make enough big plays with his arm that the Bears' offense has become a dangerous commodity.

Second-year wide receiver Rome Odunze has been a solid target with 39 receptions for 600 yards and 6 touchdowns and he has produced 12 plays of 20 yards or more. Veteran DJ Moore is also dependable even though he has not been as productive as he has been in the past. Moore has caught 31-421-1 through the first 10 games.

The X-factor could be rookie tight end Colston Loveland. He caught the game-winning TD pass against the Bengals in Week 9 and he has the hands and the route-running ability to cause big problems for the Steelers' brutal pass defense. Pittsburgh ranks 32nd as Mike Tomlin's team allows 261.7 yards per game through the air.

Bears will punish Rodgers or backup QB Mason Rudolph with 2 interceptions

The former Packers quarterback has dominated the Bears with a 24-5 career record against them. Rodgers has bragged about owning the city of Chicago after one of his last victories with Green Bay. There is no guarantee that the 41-year-old quarterback will be in the lineup because of a fractured left (non-throwing) wrist, but the Bears have to find a way to defeat their long-time rival if he is under center..

The Bears defense has the ability to punish either Rodgers or Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. The defense is not like to dominate with the pass rush, but the Bears excel at taking the ball away from their opponents.

Safety Kevin Byard leads the league with 5 interceptions and he excels at bating quarterbacks into thinking their receiver is open and ruining those plans with his quickness and decisive play.

Nahshon Wright has been an upgrade at cornerback and he has 4 interceptions and 8 passes defensed. Wright has returned an interception for a touchdown. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has 4 interceptions in addition to leading the team with 89 tackles.

Bears have significant momentum and will earn victory

The Steelers got off to an excellent start and built a solid lead in the AFC North when they won 4 of their first 5 games. They have struggled in the ensuing 5 games with a 2-3 record. The defense has been vulnerable all year and they are particularly bad at stopping the passing game.

The Bears are improving and know how to make key plays when the game is on the line in the 4th quarter. This has been their signature this season and it will come into play against Pittsburgh in a 24-20 triumph.