On Sunday, the Chicago Bears dropped to 0-2 on the young 2025 NFL season with a road blowout loss to the Detroit Lions. The Bears' defense was eviscerated in this one, giving up 52 points to a Detroit offense that used them in order to find their own footing.

Making matters even worse for the Bears was that cornerback Jaylon Johnson went down with a groin injury and will reportedly be out indefinitely, as reported by ESPN.

Recently, head coach Ben Johnson reported on the star cornerback's status with a cryptic answer during a media availability.

“Ben Johnson says ‘nothing official' has been determined for CB Jaylon Johnson. Obviously, he's not an option for the #Bears this Sunday,” reported Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune on X, formerly Twitter.

The Bears would certainly love to have Johnson back out on the field sooner rather than later, considering he is one of the only beacons of light on what has otherwise been a disastrous defensive start to the 2025 season for Chicago.

A brutal start for the Bears

Coming into this season, the Chicago Bears were viewed by many as a legitimate threat to make some noise despite playing in the vaunted NFC North. Through two weeks, that speculation could not have been further from the truth, as Chicago relinquished a double-digit home lead to lose to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 before getting the doors blown off them in Week 2 in what was Ben Johnson's return to face the Lions, where he was previously the offensive coordinator.

Quarterback Caleb Williams does not look to have figured much out after a mixed bag of a rookie season, still struggling to make reads down the field despite occasionally flashing his immense talent that allowed him to be drafted number one overall a season ago.

Overall, a Bears fanbase that has been repeatedly tortured over the years is bracing for further pain for the foreseeable future, particularly with Jaylon Johnson now out of the lineup indefinitely.

The Bears will next take the field on Sunday at home for a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.