Time is running out for teams around Major League Baseball to get their trades in as the deadline is Thursday at 6:00 PM ET. The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants agreed to a trade on Wednesday afternoon as the Mets are acquiring relief pitcher Tyler Rogers from San Francisco. The Mets are one of the best teams in baseball this year, and they want to make sure that the bullpen is in pristine condition ahead of the postseason.

“Mets acquiring RHP Tyler Rogers from Giants, source @TheAthletic,” Ken Rosenthal said in a post.

The Mets are getting a great pitcher here that will add a lot to the bullpen, but it isn't coming without a price. The Giants are getting a solid package in return.

“The San Francisco Giants are receiving Blake Tidwell, Drew Gilbert and another player from the New York Mets for reliever Tyler Rogers, according to sources familiar with the deal,” Robert Murray said in a post.

Blake Tidwell is a starting pitcher and Drew Gilbert is a centerfielder. The Giants are getting a couple of young guys with a lot of talent, and they both have bright futures ahead.

As for the Mets, this is a huge trade. Tylers Rogers has been outstanding this season, and this year is no fluke. His consistency is what sets him apart.

“Tyler Rogers is really good,” Jeff Passan said in a post. “Submariner who doesn't throw hard but just gets outs. Has a 1.80 ERA this season and 2.74 over the last five years. Consistent relievers are hard to come by, and Rogers, who's a free agent after this season, has been a model of consistency.”

As you can see, the experts around Major League Baseball have a lot of good things to say about Tyler Rogers. The Mets are currently in first place in the NL East, but they are just a half game up on the Philadelphia Phillies. That division race is going to be tight until the end, and New York is making sure that it has some of the top talent in the league to help get the team to the finish line.