New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson wasted no time making his expectations for the Bears clear, and his first major statement came on Day 1 of training camp. During a 7-on-7 drill, Johnson abruptly pulled quarterback Caleb Williams and the entire starting offense off the field after they failed to line up correctly.

Johnson’s no-nonsense approach is a dramatic shift from the more lenient styles of past Bears coaching regimes. And according to tight end Cole Kmet, this level of accountability was expected.

“I think that’s on par for how Ben is,” Kmet said. “If you’re not doing it right, he’s going to pull you out.” He added that the mistake was avoidable and the first team should’ve known better: “That’s stuff we should know.”

Though it’s early in camp, Johnson is raising the standard in Chicago. After orchestrating one of the NFL’s top offenses in Detroit, he brings credibility and a sharp offensive mind. But replicating that success in Chicago comes with challenges.

Ben Johnson will face challenges changing the Bears' offense

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson (R) looks on during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall.
Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

While coaching the Detroit Lions, Johnson had the dynamic backfield duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, nicknamed “Sonic and Knuckles”, fueling his explosive offense. In Chicago, however, the situation is more uncertain. The Bears ranked 31st in rushing yards per game (79.0) and yards per carry (3.7) in 2024 on designed runs. Their only addition in the draft was seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai.

Now, Johnson must lean on D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson. Swift, coming off a down year averaging 3.8 yards per carry, does have experience under Johnson from their Detroit days. Roschon Johnson, meanwhile, is hoping to rebound from a sophomore slump.

The pieces are in place. But if the Bears offense wants to mirror the Lions' success, it starts with discipline, execution, and a backfield that steps up. Johnson’s early actions show he won’t wait for it to happen. He’s demanding it now.

