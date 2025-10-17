Coming off of three straight wins, the Chicago Bears will now take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 7. However, they won't have their full roster on their disposal.

Kicker Cairo Santos (right thigh) and linebacker Noah Sewell (concussion) have been ruled out, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee), running back D'Andre Swift (groin), defensive end Austin Booker (knee), running back Travis Homer (calf) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (knee) are all questionable.

Santos missed the Bears' Week 6 victory over the Washington Commanders. In his place, Jake Moody was able to get some redemption. In his first game since getting cut from the San Francisco 49ers, Moody hit four of his five field goals and an extra point. He'll have another opportunity to prove his worth against the Saints.

Sewell is in a make-or-break season with head coach Ben Johnson now at the helm. Before suffering his injury, the linebacker made 32 tackles and a forced fumble. It marked his third forced fumble of his career as Sewell has blown past his best in tackles. Chicago will hope he can return to the field sooner rather than later.

Homer and Ogbongbemiga play on special teams primarily, but their losses would till be amplified. Jarrett is expected to be a leader in the middle of the line while Booker brings some spark off the edge. The Bears' defense will be impacted heavily by their status. As will the offense when it comes to Swift. His 55-yard touchdown grab helped Chicago take down Washington. Gaining chemistry with Caleb Williams, the Bears want him on the field.

For now, the franchise knows Santos and Sewell won't be on the field. Whether any of the questionable players join them on the sidelines is still up in the air.