The Chicago Bears didn’t expect the noise around their Week 13 visit to Lincoln Financial Field to revolve around revenge, reunions, or resume games. But for running back D’Andre Swift, the stakes carried a different pulse.

When asked after the Bears’ 24-15 victory what kind of message Chicago delivered by winning in Philadelphia (8-4), Swift finally dropped the facade.

“We're for real,” Swift said via ESPN's Courtney Coronin.

Earlier in the week, Swift worked hard to temper the subplot. When he was asked about facing his former team under the lights, he offered calm, direct answers without adding emotional seasoning.

Then the game kicked off, and the tone changed. The Bears seized control immediately by bullying Philadelphia’s defense at the line of scrimmage, leaning into a run-first identity that kept the Eagles scrambling for answers.

For Swift, his performance backed him up; he spent a very productive season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 before leaving in free agency to sign with Chicago.

Swift charged for 125 yards and found the end zone on 18 carries. Fellow Kyle Monangai, a seventh-round rookie, poured gasoline on the fire with 130 rushing yards and a score of his own. The combination totaled 255 yards with two touchdowns, a cumulative gut punch Philadelphia couldn’t absorb.

This win nudged Chicago (9-3) closer to the playoff window and underscored something larger: that a belief is now louder than doubt in that locker room. If the Bears want to matter beyond November again down the stretch, taking wins from former contenders on their own soil is a fitting way to start.