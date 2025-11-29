The Chicago Bears improved to 9-3 on the season with a 24-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Black Friday. Philadelphia scored a late touchdown to make the game appear closer than it actually was. But make no mistake, the Bears dominated an out-of-sync Eagles team in Week 13.

Chicago won its fifth straight game, maintaining its lead in the NFC North over the Green Bay Packers. The Bears kept pace after Green Bay improved to 8-3-1 with a win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

The Bears' big conference victory had Ben Johnson hyped. After the game, Chicago's first-year head coach celebrated in style. Johnson ripped off his shirt during a postgame speech in a rapturous Bears locker room.

Bears celebrate dominant road win over Eagles

As it turns out, the Bears weren’t the only winners on Friday. Johnson’s victory celebration earned Chicagoans a free snack, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “The Wieners Circle, an iconic hotdog stand on the north side of Chicago, promised free hotdogs for everyone if Bears HC Ben Johnson took off his shirt,” Schefter wrote.

The rookie head coach could have been mistaken for a punter or a long snapper in the middle of the raucous locker room scrum. But celebrations aside, Johnson’s impact on the Bears has been unmistakable. After missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year with a 5-12 finish last season, Chicago already has nine wins with Johnson at the helm, and it’s only Week 13. The Bears last won nine games in 2018.

Chicago racked up 425 total yards on a much-improved Philadelphia defense Friday. The Eagles got off to a rough start in the first half as the Bears completely controlled the matchup, taking a 10-3 lead into halftime.

Chicago ran all over Philly, grinding out 281 rushing yards and crushing the time of possession battle, 39:18 to 20:42. The convincing road win warranted a shirtless celebration. And Johnson delivered. Now Chicago gets free hotdogs.

The Bears will attempt to extend their winning streak in a huge divisional matchup in Week 14. Chicago heads to Green Bay to take on the Packers next Sunday.