As the Chicago Bears beat Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday evening, 24-15, the team is now looking at themselves having a 9-3 record, coming off a huge win against the reigning Super Bowl champions. With the Bears going through a turnaround in their season, it has been led by quarterback Caleb Williams, who had a message right after the upset win.

After throwing for 154 yards to go along with one touchdown and one interception, he would send a message to the NFL.

“What’s up, NFL? It’s the Chicago Bears here, and we’re 9-3, I don't know,” Williams said after the end of the win over Philadelphia.

“What’s up NFL? It’s the Chicago Bears here. We’re 9-3 idk.” Caleb Williams after the Bears win over the Eagles 🍿 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/sNbkpFsDHW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 28, 2025

There is no denying, though, that Chicago's success can be attributed to head coach Ben Johnson, in his first year with the franchise, and the rest of the team, as well as Williams. The team is currently on a five-game winning streak, with the impressive win over Philadelphia another reason for doubters to change their minds on the ascending team.

The Bears' upcoming game after beating the Eagles will be an exciting one

While fans could be looking ahead to how the Bears will be in the playoffs, the goal now is to finish off the regular season in impeccable fashion. The team is already off to a good start with the aforementioned record and everything firing on all cylinders, but there is no denying that the next contest will be a highly anticipated one against the Green Bay Packers.

Besides the long-standing rivalry between the two teams, both franchises are in great places, each fighting for the top of the division, adding an extra layer to the game. Plus, both teams will have positive momentum, with Green Bay coming off a good win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Also, people will once again point back to the clip of Johnson's introductory press conference from earlier this year, mentioning how tough the NFC North is, and how he'll enjoy “bearing [head coach] Matt LaFleur twice a year.”

At any rate, Chicago is 9-3 as said before, currently first in the division with the Packers second at an 8-3-1 record, with next Sunday's game being one to watch.