Leading up to the Week 7 contest against the New Orleans Saints, questions have surrounded the health of Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore. However, the latest injury report reveals that Moore will be available on Sunday.

The 28-year-old wideout is considered available to play after slowly getting more involved in practice throughout the week, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Moore will bounce back from an injury scare that sent him to the hospital just days after the Bears' 25-24 Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders.

“Bears WR DJ Moore is good to go after a hospital stay following Monday’s game.”

Moore did not practice on Wednesday, but was a limited participant on Thursday. On Friday, the eight-year pro was a full participant and marked healthy. So, DJ Moore will play on Sunday and serve as one of the top pass options for quarterback Caleb Williams alongside Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Olamide Zaccheaus.

https://x.com/BearsPR/status/1979255692906189306

Despite being the Bears' leading wide receiver in the previous two seasons, it's been a slow start to the 2025-26 campaign for DJ Moore. In the five games he's played this season, the former first-round pick has only accumulated 19 receptions for 215 yards and a touchdown. Odunze has seemingly been the more involved wide receiver, as Williams has connected with the second-year wideout for 22 receptions, 328 yards, and five touchdowns.

With the midway point of the regular season approaching, perhaps now is the time Moore becomes more involved in the offense. Considering the Bears are 3-2 and firmly in the mix of the playoff race in the NFC North, head coach Ben Johnson may dial up DJ Moore's number more often as the season progresses.