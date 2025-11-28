The Chicago Bears are in the middle of a dog fight against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, as both teams aim to advance to a 9-3 record. Chicago's defense has played well so far in this one, as safety Kevin Byard pulled off a fantastic interception from Jalen Hurts.

Byard, who is 32 years old, perfectly timed the interception to give the Bears the ball back early in the third quarter. Hurts rolled to his right and tossed the ball to AJ Brown. However, Kevin Byard jumped the route and hauled in the catch instead. The play resulted in Jalen Hurts' second interception thrown in the contest.

Kevin Byard PICKS OFF Jalen Hurts 👀 It’s just Hurts’ 2nd INT of the season. pic.twitter.com/OLbKPqBR4B — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

That pick is Byard's sixth of the season. The two-time Pro Bowler has resurrected his career with the Bears after playing eight years with the Tennessee Titans, and about half a season with the Eagles. During his time in Tennessee, Kevin Byard was a two-time First-Team All-Pro. However, in Philly, he struggled a bit in the 10 games he played for the organization.

But now that he's in Chicago, it appears he's the Kevin Byard of old. So far in the 2025-26 campaign, he's managed to record 61 total tackles (43 solo), six pass deflections, and six interceptions. He currently leads the NFL in interceptions.

The Bears are playing incredibly well in the final stretch of the regular season. A victory over the Eagles keeps Chicago in first place in the NFC North standings. Meanwhile, a loss drops the team to second place, and they would be behind the Green Bay Packers.