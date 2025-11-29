Caleb Williams did not even try to pretend it was normal seeing his head coach shirtless in the locker room after a grind-it-out win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

“He did take his shirt off. He’s a man of the people, let’s say that,” Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams told reporters when asked about Ben Johnson’s now-viral celebration following Chicago’s 24-15 Black Friday win in Philadelphia.

The Chicago Bears head coach ripped off his shirt and flexed in the middle of a dancing locker room, a bit of pro-wrestling energy that doubled as a marketing play. The Wieners Circle in Chicago had promised free hot dogs if Ben Johnson ever went shirtless after a win, and he happily cashed that in after the Bears’ fifth straight victory.

The celebration matched the stakes. Chicago moved to 9-3 with the win and stayed on top of the NFC North, while the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles fell to 8-4 and heard heavy boos at Lincoln Financial Field.

On the field, the Bears played throwback football. Running back Kyle Monangai rushed 22 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, and running back D’Andre Swift added 125 yards and a score on 18 carries. Chicago piled up 281 rushing yards as a team and outgained Philadelphia 425-317 overall via the ESPN Box Score, leaning on a line that mauled all night.

Williams did his part as a traffic cop. The rookie finished 17-of-36 for 154 yards with one touchdown and one interception, including a fourth-quarter strike to tight end Cole Kmet that helped slam the door.

Jalen Hurts threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns, both to A.J. Brown, but also tossed a pick and lost a fumble on the Eagles’ signature tush push, a rare crack in their short-yardage armor.