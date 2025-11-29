The Philadelphia Eagles entered Black Friday hoping to steady their season, but instead the team walked off the field with another concerning setback in a 24-15 home loss vs. the Chicago Bears. The loss amplified growing worries surrounding the Eagles offense, which has now delivered two straight weeks of stalled drives, turnovers, and frustration at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Athletic’s Zach Berman posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) and highlighted a staggering statistic that captured the extent of the decline. His message added fuel to an already heated debate about whether the Eagles offense can correct course before the playoff picture tightens.

“The Eagles' offense went 78 minutes between TDs. They average the fewest points among teams with a winning record.”

Berman later shared a telling postgame comment from Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who is facing rising pressure to fix the issues but has not yet offered a clear explanation.

Article Continues Below

“I wish I could tell you this is exactly what (the problem) is,” Nick Sirianni said.

The performance by Philadelphia reflected deeper issues that go far beyond one bad offensive outing. The Eagles managed only two first downs in the entire first half while the Bears piled up 16, creating an early imbalance that never flipped back their way. A third-quarter touchdown from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown finally snapped the 78-minute drought, but Chicago answered right away and quickly reasserted control. Hurts finished with 230 yards, two touchdowns, and a costly turnover on a failed Tush Push that set up another Bears score.

Fan frustration centered heavily on offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, whose influence on the passing game has become a major talking point. Sirianni, however, maintained that Patullo is not the root of the issue, even as the Eagles offense sits near the bottom of the league in success rate and leads the NFL in three-and-outs.

With 10 days before their next game, Philly enters a critical evaluation period—one that may determine whether their season stabilizes or spirals further.