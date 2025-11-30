The Chicago Bears took care of business in Week 13, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 24-15. Now with some extra help, they'll enter December in prime playoff positioning.

The Los Angeles Rams fell to the Carolina Panthers 31-28 on Sunday. With the loss, the Bears have now become the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Chicago and Los Angeles have identical 9-3 records, but since the Bears have a better record in the NFC (6-2) compared to the Rams (4-3), they get the advantage, via Sam Phelan of Roundtable.

Head coach Ben Johnson has taken the Bears on a complete 180 during his debut. This Bears team finished 5-12 in 2024 and hasn't been to the playoffs since 2020. Now leading the NFC, Chicago's fanbase is both excited and in a bit of shock.

“DA BEARS IS THE #1 SEED LFGG,” @5XNATE_ wrote.

“The Bears are currently the 1 seed in the NFC, I repeat the Bears are the 1 seed in the NFC #WHATISGOINGON,” @TimothyGreenman added.

“Look, I'm a Bears fan and I'm still trying to decipher this year,” @DragnixMod posted.

For all the hype surrounding being the NFC's top overall seed, the Bears' have a difficult road to finishing the regular season in that position. They still have to play the Green Bay Packers twice, alongside the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions.

How Chicago fares against that opposition will be extremely telling. Even after their win over the Eagles, not every reaction to their No. 1 seed has been positive. If the Bears want respect, they'll need to keep winning. Taking down the Packers in Week 14 would go a long way in continuing to change the Chicago narrative.