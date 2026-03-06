With free agency right around the corner, teams around the NFL are finding ways to clear up cap space to acquire new talent. The Houston Texans were the latest clear up some cap space after restructuring Derek Stingley Jr.'s $113 million contract.

Reports indicate that the Texans are converging $21.59 million of Stingley's contract into a signing bonus, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. This move lowers the cap for Houston, creating more flexibility for free agency.

“Texans have finalized previously planned restructure for Derek Stingley Jr., simple conversion majority of $21.59 million salary into bonus, lowering $27.09 million salary cap figure, per NFL source. Makes same [money], team has financial flexibility.”

Wilson also claims that Danielle Hunter, Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz, and Jalen Pitre are all expected to have their contracts restuctured as well. Hunter is seeking an extension with the Texans. Each move is designed to give the front office more wiggle room to spread money around, while ensuring each player is compensated as fairly as possible.

Article Continues Below

Stingley, who turns 25 in June, is coming off another stellar season with the Texans. He played in all 17 games in the 2025-26 campaign, recording 36 combined tackles (26 solo), four interceptions, 15 pass deflections, and one forced fumble. His performance earned him the second First-Team All-Pro nod of his career.

The Texans are in for what could be a pivotal offseason. Houston is coming off a 2025-26 season that ended with an impressive 12-5 record. However, the club's playoff run ended short after the team experienced a 28-16 loss to the New England Patriots in the divisional round.

Acquiring the right players to address the issues (offensive line needs some big help) will be key in helping the Texans be even more competitive next season. Look for Houston to be involved in free agency early when the legal tampering window opens on March 9.