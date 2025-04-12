For the third consecutive season, the Chicago Bears enter the 2025 NFL Draft with a top-10 pick in the first round. However, the Bears also have six other selections to use on Day Two and Day Three, giving them a chance to look at some of the top sleeper targets of the NFL Draft. Ahead of Ben Johnson's first season at the helm, Chicago is at a crucial make-or-break point for its franchise.

Although seven picks are among the fewest of the 32 teams participating in the draft, it is still two more than the Bears had in 2024. However, despite the low volume, Chicago owned two top 10 selections in 2024, including the No. 1 overall pick, which it used on Caleb Williams. The team enters the 2025 draft with the No. 10 pick but is not scheduled to make another selection until No. 39.

In his three previous offseasons with Chicago, general manager Ryan Poles has largely been hit-or-miss with his draft picks. While he has not typically been sharp with his middle to late-round selections, Poles has to deliver with a stellar draft class in 2025. Though not the deepest class, the 2025 NFL Draft pool is full of viable sleeper targets that the Bears have to be keen on.

WR Jalen Royals (Utah State)

Even with the Bears expecting a second-year leap from Rome Odunze, they still desperately need help at receiving. Chicago opted not to re-sign second-leading receiver Keenan Allen in free agency, leaving a hole in the slot. While Utah State's Jalen Royals played most of his snaps at wideout, he figures to be more of a slot receiver in the NFL. Royals is not one of the highest-touted pass-catchers of the class but could be the one who makes the most sense in a Caleb Williams-led offense.

Historically, Williams has thrived with quick and athletic receivers out of the slot. He tends to favor the slot either way but loves to play with a dynamic threat out of that position. With 1,914 receiving yards through two years at Utah State, Royals is dynamic as a downfield threat and with the ball in his hands.

As one of the biggest winners of the NFL Draft Combine, Royals shot up draft boards, making him a second or third-round target. The Bears have three Day Two picks at their disposal, making Royals a realistic target for Poles to consider.

LB Danny Stutsman (Oklahoma)

Poles failed to add a veteran linebacker in free agency after watching Jack Sanborn sign with the Dallas Cowboys. Although Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards remain under contract, linebacker remains a massive need for the team. It is unlikely the Bears target the position in round one, making it a possible Day Two decision.

Oklahoma's Danny Stutsman is not viewed as one of the top prospects of the 2025 NFL Draft, making him one of the biggest sleepers of the class. With a 6-foot-4, 231-pound frame, Stutsman's size is already prepared for the next level. Coming off three consecutive 100-tackle seasons, the Florida native is one of the most proven and gritty players of the draft pool.

While he lacks the athleticism and speed to be a true top-end prospect, Stutsman could immediately start next to Edmunds and Edwards. He makes up for his lack of speed with tremendous vision and pursuit that allowed him to consistently rank as one of the top tacklers in the Big 12. In the right situation, Stutsman could truly develop into a star, making him a perfect sleeper candidate for the Bears to target in the second or third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

OT Charles Grant (William & Mary)

As a mid-round prospect from William & Mary, Charles Grant is easily one of the top potential sleepers of the entire 2025 NFL Draft. Like all FCS prospects, Grant comes with serious questions regarding his quality of competition, but the technique and foundation evident in his game film easily make him one of the most intriguing players of the class.

Where Grant thrives the most is with his pass protection sets, which the Bears desperately need help with. Chicago added veterans Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson in free agency but still needs help at tackle. After allowing Caleb Williams to be sacked 68 times as a rookie, those issues cannot be overlooked for another offseason. Adding rock-solid veterans in Thuney and Jackson is a start, but Poles needs to address all aspects of the offensive line.

A former high school wrestler, Grant has the strength and tenacity to compete with anybody in the trenches. It will take time for him to transition from blocking FCS-level edge-rushers to the best athletes in the world, but once he does, Grant has the potential to be one of the best players of the entire class. He has sleeper potential written all over him, making him a perfect fit for the Bears to target on Day Two of the 2025 NFL Draft.