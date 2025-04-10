As the Chicago Bears go into the 2025 NFL Draft with a roster that is much more improved than they had in 2024, there are still areas the team must improve in. One of those areas is running back. And although he plays a position of need for Chicago, they should consider finding a trade partner for D'Andre Swift.

Even if his 2024 season got impacted by a poor offensive line and inadequate offensive coaching, the areas Swift lacks proficiency in aren't necessarily areas that others contributed to.

As an all-down running back — at least how the Bears used him in 2024 — Swift lacks ball carrier vision, causing him to miss open holes regularly. And with the Bears upgrading the offensive line during the offseason, it might be time to bring in a running back with better vision.

Bears should trade D'Andre Swift during 2025 NFL Draft

With the Bears' hiring of Ben Johnson, their offense will surely look a lot different in 2025 than it did in 2024. Comparing Johnson to Matt Eberflus might honestly be a slight at the incoming head coach, but they're two completely different leaders. Johnson is a young, offensive mind, while Eberflus is an older, more traditional defensive mind. And with Eberflus getting fired in historic fashion, it's safe to say the bar isn't too high for Johnson coming into his first season with the Bears.

However, just because the bar is low doesn't mean that should be the standard.

And since Johnson and Swift had somewhat of a history together during their time with the Detroit Lions — involving a draft-day trade — the same could happen ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Now, Johnson was just the tight ends coach during Swift's first two seasons in Detroit. But, in 2022, Johnson became the Lions' offensive coordinator, and one of the team's first orders of business was trading Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft. While it isn't a clear one-to-one correlation on why he got dealt, it opens the doors to the possibility of the Bears sending Swift away in a draft-day trade.

Not only would it make sense based on personnel, but it'd make sense due to Ryan Poles' draft-day trade strategies since Chicago hired him.

Bears' 2022 NFL Draft trades

Bears sent: 2023 sixth-round (OT Scott Matlock); Chargers sent: 254th pick (S Elijah Hicks), 255th pick (P Trenton Gill)

2023 sixth-round (OT Scott Matlock); 254th pick (S Elijah Hicks), 255th pick (P Trenton Gill) Bears sent: 148th pick (WR Khalil Shakir); Bills sent: 168th pick (LT Braxton Jones), 203rd pick (RB Trestan Ebner)

148th pick (WR Khalil Shakir); 168th pick (LT Braxton Jones), 203rd pick (RB Trestan Ebner) Bears sent: 150th pick (DT Thomas Booker); Texans sent: 166th pick (later traded to CIN), 207th pick (OL Doug Kramer)

150th pick (DT Thomas Booker); 166th pick (later traded to CIN), 207th pick (OL Doug Kramer) Bears sent: 166th pick (S Tycen Anderson); Bengals sent: 174th pick (DE Dominique Robinson), 226th pick (OL Ja'Tyre Carter)

Bears' 2023 NFL Draft trades

Bears sent: 9th pick (DT Jalen Carter); Eagles sent: 10th pick (RT Darnell Wright), 2024 fourth-rounder (P Tory Taylor)

9th pick (DT Jalen Carter); 10th pick (RT Darnell Wright), 2024 fourth-rounder (P Tory Taylor) Bears sent: 61st pick (TE Brenton Strange), 136th pick (OLB Yasir Abdullah); Jaguars sent: 56th pick (CB Tyrique Stevenson)

61st pick (TE Brenton Strange), 136th pick (OLB Yasir Abdullah); 56th pick (CB Tyrique Stevenson) Bears sent: 103rd pick (OL Nick Saldiveri); Saints sent: 115th pick (RB Roschon Johnson), 165th pick (CB Terell Smith)

Bears' 2024 NFL Draft trades

Bears sent: 2025 fourth-round pick; Bills sent: 144th pick (DE Austin Booker)

So, while none of these draft-day trades included a starting-caliber player, the Bears haven't necessarily been in a position to trade away starters in their last three seasons. Now, however, with the Bears coming off their third straight offseason championship, low-end starters could become trade assets heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, just because Swift could get traded away, why should the Bears do it?

Why would Bears trade D'Andre Swift away?

As previously mentioned, one of the main reasons the Bears should trade D'Andre Swift away is due to his lack of vision as a ball carrier. When it comes to separating the good from the great, little details matter, like ball carrier vision. And with the Bears upgrading their offensive line in the offseason, having a runner who can visually see the open holes in front of them is crucial.

On top of his vision issues, Swift had the lowest yards per carry — 3.8 yards — of his entire career with the Bears in 2024. Yes, the Bears' offensive line had low moments in 2024, but Swift deserves some blame for this lackluster stat. For a running back who gets over 250 carries and has less than four yards per carry, that's worrisome enough for the Bears to consider trading him.

Along with Swift's lack of vision and overall production, he's set to hit the market in 2027. But, within the details of his three-year, $24 million deal, the Bears have a potential out in his contract following the 2025 season. So, in theory, 2025 could be Swift's last season with the Bears. And instead of trying to force a square peg into a round hole, the Bears could trade the running back away, taking only a $2.67 million cap hit.

In the long run, that saves them $6.67 million heading into 2025, giving them a better salary cap to work with and offloading an asset that might be done producing in Swift.

But, with running back already a need for the Bears with Swift on the roster, how would they attack the position with such short notice before the 2025 season?

Who should Bears target in 2025 NFL Draft after D'Andre Swift trade?

Since the Bears would lose their No. 1 running back if they decide to trade D'Andre Swift, there would be an even bigger hole at the position on their roster. However, thankfully for Chicago, the 2025 NFL Draft is full of running back talent.

And with the No. 10 pick, there's a chance the Bears could address their biggest need by drafting Jeanty out of Boise State. As the Heisman Trophy runner-up behind Travis Hunter, Jeanty is a mesmerizing prospect, and it'd be shocking if Ben Johnson wasn't in love with the idea of him on the Bears.

Through three seasons and 40 games of college football with the Boise State Broncos, Jeanty carried the ball 750 times for 4,769 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns, adding 80 receptions, 862 receiving yards, and six scores as a receiver. Under Johnson's watch as the Bears' head coach and offensive play-caller, Jeanty could reach All-Pro status in his rookie season. He's that talented, and the Bears should be overjoyed to have him on their roster.

The main issue is that he might not even be there at pick No. 10. If that's the case, the Bears have plenty of other options for running backs: Omarion Hampton, Quinshon Judkins, Treveyon Henderson, Cam Skattebo, and more.

However, the top choice is Ashton Jeanty. If he's there at No. 10, it should be an easy choice for the Bears.