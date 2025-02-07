During Caleb Williams' rookie season with the Chicago Bears, there were many ups and downs, with many of the downs including the coaching staff, including former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Not only was Waldron a poor offensive coordinator, but he reportedly wouldn't even go over film with the Bears' rookie quarterback, per Taylor Doll of 2nd City Gridiron.

“Stories I was hearing from people that I know that work with [Caleb Williams] in the offseason said that during the season — before Shane Waldron was fired — this outsource from the Bears organization called them and was like, ‘Can I hire somebody to go over film with me because Shane Waldron's not.' ”

Yes, you read that correctly. The offensive coordinator for a rookie quarterback didn't even go over film with him.

While that part might be the most shocking, Doll went on to explain Williams' response to the malpractice by Waldron.

“[Caleb Williams] built his own film study room in his house and was calling to try and hire somebody because Shane Waldron was not working with him and, like, after games, going over film.

“Caleb wants to learn; Caleb wants to get better; Caleb wants to be the best of the best. And some people say he's cocky — but to me — it's just like he's the ultimate competitor, and you see that in him.”

Not only is playing quarterback hard in the NFL but when the quarterback is a rookie, the need for a coach to assist is even more important.

Although Williams came into the league as a highly tantalizing prospect and the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, no player is good enough to do it on their own. Williams even tried to do it himself, holding film review sessions at his house — without the aid of his offensive coordinator.

While some NFL fans think the Bears should've drafted Jayden Daniels instead, he would've had to do nearly everything himself, too, instead of getting assistance from Kliff Kingsbury.

Now, Kingsbury has been criticized in the past for having an offense that's easy to figure out, but that didn't seem to be the case in 2024.

Sure, there was a stretch of games when the Washington Commanders' offense looked less impressive than they did for most of the season, but that's bound to happen across a 17-game season. NFL defenses spend as much time preparing for their opponent as the offense does preparing for theirs.

But with Williams led by Ben Johnson moving forward, it appears that the self-guided film review sessions at his house are a thing of the past.