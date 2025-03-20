The Chicago Bears have already given fans plenty to get excited about this NFL offseason. Chicago hired Ben Johnson at head coach and made several moves to upgrade the offensive line for Caleb Williams. Now they are receiving praise from several NFL insiders for their massive improvements.

ESPN released an article on Thursday reviewing NFL free agency. The article had several experts debate the best and worst signings of this year's cycle, as well as vote on the most improved team after free agency.

It should come as no surprise that several experts cast their votes for the Bears as the league's most improved squad following free agency.

“They attacked their glaring weakness at the offensive line, which should make Caleb Williams immeasurably better,” former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum wrote. “Give the Bears credit for trying to address their pass rush needs by signing Odeyingbo and Jarrett, too.”

Chicago made several aggressive moves to upgrade their offensive line. The Bears traded for both Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney before the start of free agency. Chicago also signed center Drew Dalman in free agency.

Between those three moves, the Bears basically rebuild the interior of their offensive line at a fairly low cost.

Bears fans must be excited to see their team get even better during the 2025 NFL Draft. Chicago currently holds the 10th overall pick.

Bears critiqued for Grady Jarrett free agency signing

Unfortunately, the folks over at ESPN did not love every Bears signing during NFL free agency.

ESPN's Seth Walder criticized the Bears for adding Grady Jarrett on a three-year deal worth $28.5 million fully guaranteed.

“Jarrett's numbers have been declining for years, bottoming out at a 9% pass rush win rate last season,” Walder wrote. Walder also did point out that Jarrett suffered an ACL tear during the 2024 season, which contributed to his low pass rush win rate.

That said, Jarrett's recent ACL injury is one more reason he is a questionable signing. Jarrett will be 32 years old when the 2025 NFL season kicks off. His combination of age and his ACL injury make him a risky acquisition.

Jarrett could be well worth the money if he returns to form in Chicago. His best season came in 2019, when he logged seven-and-a-half sacks, two forced fumbles, and 69 total tackles.

Jarrett will also benefit from playing next to Gervon Dexter Sr. and Montez Sweat.

Perhaps he can be a successful piece for the Bears in a rotational role, especially if Chicago adds more pieces to their d-line in the draft.