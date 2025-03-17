Following the first wave of free agency, the Chicago Bears have made the most improvement of any NFL team in the eyes of Peter Schrager. However, the Bears still have one major need that could be addressed in the 2025 NFL Draft by drafting Ashton Jeanty and putting an end to the rumor cycle pairing the two, per PFF's Max Chadwick.

“The Bears overhauled their interior offensive line by signing center Drew Dalman and trading for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson,” Chadwick wrote. “Next on the agenda for new head coach Ben Johnson is the running back position, considering D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson are more so complementary pieces than starting-caliber players. If Ashton Jeanty falls to Pick No. 10, it’s hard to imagine Chicago would pass on him. Even if he doesn’t, this is a fantastic draft class with multiple potential running back starters who should be available on Day 2.”

Jeanty is one of the best prospects in the 2025 NFL draft, regardless of position.

It’s hard to choose just one but this might be my favorite Ashton Jeanty run from last year because 9 different defenders have a chance to make a tackle and none can. pic.twitter.com/ILpzKQkPJ2 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Aside from Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter, Jeanty is near the top of the list of prospects who could come into the NFL and be an All-Pro their rookie season. Because of this, Jeanty is soaring up mock draft boards.

And paired with the offensive genius Ben Johnson in his first season with the Bears, Jeanty could be that much more valuable.

Not only is Jeanty a prolific prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Bears' current running back situation is far from ideal for an offense that could run a lot more in 2025 under Johnson's guidance.

Between D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson, the Bears don't have a true No. 1 option, as Chadwick alluded to in his write-up for Chicago.

However, while Jeanty is the blue-chip running back of his draft class, there are plenty of other options if he isn't available at pick No. 10.

If they miss on Jeanty, running backs like Omarion Hampton, Kaleb Johnson, TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, and Cam Skattebo — to name a few — could be on the Bears' radar with one of their other picks.

While some of the names above could also be a first-round pick, there's a possibility that the Bears trade back in the 2025 NFL Draft, earning a later first-round pick to use on someone like Hampton.

With that, the Bears would be a scary offense heading into 2025 if they nabbed Ashton Jeanty in the draft, feeding into the NFL rumor cycle.