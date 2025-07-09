An interesting takeaway from Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow on the newly released “Quarterback” documentary series on Netflix was that he wanted to buy a Batmobile.

He, however, was forced to cancel his purchase of the replica car worth $2.9 million after his house was burglarized in December. For what it's worth, Batman wouldn't have allowed that.

Lame jokes aside, Burrow continues to earn his respect in the NFL as one of the toughest quarterbacks. He had an MVP-type campaign last year, passing for career-highs of 4,918 and 43 touchdowns.

In one of the scenes on “Quarterback,” Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo approached Burrow after their game in Week 2 and gave the 28-year-old signal-caller his flowers.

“Other than our guy (Patrick Mahomes), you are the best in the business. I'm not saying that because you're standing here. I appreciate you. Good luck,” said Spagnuolo.

In that game, the Chiefs escaped the Bengals by a hairline, 26-25, after kicker Harrison Butker drilled the game-winning 51-yard field goal as time expired.

Burrow threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns in the losing effort. But it once again proved that he could go toe to toe with Mahomes, who many believe is the league's best quarterback. The 29-year-old Mahomes only threw for 151 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions versus Cincinnati.

The Bengals, finishing with a 9-8 record, fell short of making the playoffs for the second straight season. Burrow, however, was named Comeback Player of the Year—the second of his career—after a stellar stint coming off a wrist injury.

Meanwhile, Burrow also admitted on “Quarterback” that he remains uncomfortable with his lack of privacy.

“There are certain parts of your life that are yours, and your house is one of those,” said Burrow, referring to the burglary. “When that gets violated and people find out where you live and all these different things, not everybody’s failures at their job are in front of the whole world.”

“It’s a very vulnerable position to be in. I put myself in that position because I love it. I don’t like the other part of it.”

Having a Batmobile would've certainly helped.

