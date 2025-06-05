The Cincinnati Bengals enter the 2025 NFL season with plenty of familiar star power leading the way. They have Joe Burrow fully healthy in addition to both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins locked in with long-term deals. As such, the Bengals should compete once again in a loaded AFC. Of course, Cincinnati fans have plenty of reasons for optimism. As always, though, championship contenders are often made or broken by the performances of players further down the roster. The hidden gems who quietly deliver key contributions when the spotlight shines brightest.

Sure, national conversations often revolve around Burrow, Chase, Higgins, or even the question marks on the offensive line. Still, Cincinnati has a few under-the-radar standouts who could make all the difference this year. Let’s spotlight three Bengals hidden gems you need to keep your eyes on in 2025.

A Tumultuous but Productive Offseason

The Bengals' 2025 offseason was busy and complicated. Cincinnati did the most important business first. They secured long-term deals for both Chase and Higgins. This ensured their top two receivers remain paired with Burrow for years to come. Locking in those contracts kept the core of the Bengals' offense intact. That was a critical move as they aim to remain contenders in a fiercely competitive AFC.

However, not everything was smooth. The team still has major question marks on the interior offensive line. This unit struggled last season with just a 57.8 PFF overall grade. The front office made additions, but significant improvement will be necessary. The defense also saw sweeping changes, particularly in the front seven. Cincinnati invested heavily in young talent. They added rookies Shemar Stewart, Demetrius Knight Jr, and Barrett Carter to bolster the defensive front. Of course, depending so heavily on inexperienced players carries risk. Longtime defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's departure also leaves a sizable void in leadership and scheme continuity.

With new faces at key positions and lingering questions about whether the roster has truly improved, the 2025 Bengals will rely on several hidden gems to stabilize both sides of the ball.

1. Burrow's Best Tight End Yet

When Mike Gesicki signed a one-year deal with Cincinnati ahead of the 2024 season, few predicted how seamlessly he would fit into the Bengals' offensive structure. After two underwhelming seasons in Miami and New England, some viewed Gesicki as a stopgap solution. Instead, the former first-round pick flourished alongside Burrow. He immediately became the most productive tight end of Burrow’s career.

Gesicki's 2024 stat line speaks for itself. He is the first Bengals tight end to surpass 70 targets, 50 receptions, and 500 receiving yards in a single season since Burrow was drafted in 2020. His ability to consistently exploit the soft spots in coverage gave Burrow a reliable safety valve on crucial downs. Where previous Bengals tight ends delivered solid but unspectacular production, Gesicki offered a new dimension with his size, athleticism, and soft hands.

Perhaps most importantly, Gesicki's rapport with Burrow translated into offensive efficiency. This was especially seen in red zone situations and on third downs. His chemistry with Cincinnati’s star quarterback was strong enough that, at season’s end, Gesicki quipped about happily paying a “Joe Burrow tax.” He signed a new three-year deal to stay in Cincinnati.

With his role now firmly established, Gesicki gives the Bengals a legitimate third option in the passing game. He can force defenses to pick their poison. If defensive coordinators shift too much attention to Chase and Higgins, Gesicki is poised to quietly punish them all year long.

2. Princeton Product Rising in the Slot

In his rookie year, Andrei Iosivas showed flashes of potential. In his second season, he broke out. Now entering Year 3, the former Princeton standout looks ready to take another leap.

Iosivas posted 36 receptions for 479 yards and six touchdowns last season. That was a solid stat line for a third receiver behind two elite starters. What made the difference in 2024 was his increased usage as a slot receiver. By shifting inside more frequently, Iosivas was able to maximize his quickness, route-running precision, and excellent hands. In doing so, he became a highly reliable outlet for Burrow in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field.

Article Continues Below

With Chase and Higgins commanding attention on the perimeter, Iosivas faces favorable matchups inside. That advantage gives Cincinnati even more firepower in its high-octane offense.

Iosivas' development also gives the Bengals valuable insurance should injuries arise at receiver. As Burrow continues under center, Iosivas could quietly rack up significant production while defenses remain preoccupied with Cincinnati’s headline stars.

3. Steady Force in the Trenches

The Bengals defense will undergo significant transition. Despite that, one veteran presence remains a pillar of consistency: defensive lineman BJ Hill.

Hill is coming off his second-best season as a Bengal. He earned a 70.2 PFF overall grade that ranked him among the league’s top 25 interior defensive linemen in 2024. Hill has carved out a niche as one of the league’s most reliable run defenders. His 69.2 PFF run-defense grade ranked 18th at his position. Meanwhile, his 9.3 percent run-stop rate on 273 run defense snaps placed him inside the top 20. Those are impressive marks for a player often tasked with anchoring the middle.

While younger, flashier names grab headlines, Hill quietly serves as the glue for Cincinnati's defensive line. His gap discipline and nose for the ball allow others around him to make plays. As the Bengals break in multiple rookies on defense, Hill’s veteran leadership and steady play will be invaluable.

If the Bengals hope to stabilize their defensive front in 2025, Hill will be at the heart of that effort. He is an unsung hero who does the dirty work that rarely shows up in highlight reels, but wins games in the trenches.

Hidden Gems Will Determine Cincinnati’s Ceiling

The 2025 Cincinnati Bengals are loaded with talent at the top, but it will be the performances of hidden gems like Mike Gesicki, Andrei Iosivas, and BJ Hill that could ultimately define how far this team goes. In a conference loaded with Super Bowl contenders, depth, versatility, and steady production from unsung players may be Cincinnati’s secret weapon.