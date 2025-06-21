With the Cincinnati Bengals closing the book on their 2025 mandatory minicamp, anticipation is building for a pivotal season. After back-to-back 9-8 campaigns and a two-year playoff drought, Zac Taylor’s squad is searching for a spark to return to AFC contention. Minicamp offered plenty of insight into the roster’s strengths, evolving dynamics, and looming questions. Here are the three hottest takes emerging from Bengals camp as the countdown to training camp begins.

Joe Burrow Is Poised for His Best Season Yet

Joe Burrow’s return to full health has been the headline of minicamp, and the early signs are electrifying. After a 2024 campaign that saw him rebound from wrist surgery and post career-best numbers, Burrow entered this offseason with a renewed sense of confidence and command. Not only is he physically back to 100 percent, but his decision-making and willingness to test tight windows have noticeably evolved. Bengals veterans have remarked that Burrow is making throws in June that he typically reserves for late summer, suggesting a quarterback eager to push his limits and elevate the offense.

Burrow’s chemistry with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins remains elite, but the addition of Mike Gesicki as a reliable safety valve in the passing game has added a new dimension. Gesicki’s presence in 7-on-7 drills has been a revelation, often serving as Burrow’s go-to option when primary reads are covered. With the offensive line showing improvement and the skill group as deep as ever, Burrow looks ready to take the next step and potentially enter the MVP conversation. If his aggressive approach continues into the season, the Bengals’ offense could be among the NFL’s most explosive.

The Wide Receiver Room Is Deeper and More Dangerous Than Ever

While Chase and Higgins continue to headline the Bengals’ receiving corps, minicamp made it abundantly clear that the depth behind them is set to play a much larger role. Andrei Iosivas, coming off a strong finish to 2024, has cemented himself as the third wideout and is primed for a breakout season. His toughness, reliability in the red zone, and ability to capitalize on favorable matchups have stood out throughout offseason work.

Article Continues Below

Rookie Jermaine Burton has also turned heads, earning praise from coaches and teammates for his professionalism and rapid development after a rocky rookie year. With Charlie Jones nearing full health and contributing in both receiver drills and special teams, the Bengals suddenly have a dynamic, multi-layered attack. Defenses focusing on Chase and Higgins will have their hands full with Iosivas, Burton, and Jones, each capable of exploiting single coverage and making big plays.

This depth not only gives Burrow more options but also insulates the offense against injuries—a crucial factor given the physical toll of a 17-game season. Expect the Bengals to use more four-receiver sets and creative alignments, making them one of the league’s toughest offenses to defend.

Defensive Uncertainty Looms, but Breakout Candidates Are Ready to Emerge

The Bengals’ defense enters 2025 with both promise and uncertainty. The absence of first-round pick Shemar Stewart, who skipped the final day of minicamp due to a contract dispute, has been a distraction but not a disaster. Stewart’s situation remains unresolved, but the coaching staff is confident his missed time won’t stunt his development once he’s back on the field. Meanwhile, the ongoing contract standoff with star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson has left the edge rotation unsettled, putting pressure on other young defenders to step up.

That’s where the breakout buzz comes in. Edge rusher Joseph Ossai, given a one-year “prove it” deal, is positioned to seize a larger role and has impressed with his energy and production in camp. Dax Hill, returning from an ACL injury, is another name to watch—his versatility as a corner and potential slot defender gives new defensive coordinator Al Golden options as he experiments with different secondary combinations. The defense’s spirited showings in 7-on-7 drills, including big plays against Burrow and the first-team offense, have injected confidence and competition into the unit.

If the Bengals can resolve their contract issues and get Stewart and Hendrickson back in the fold, the defense could take a significant leap. But even if uncertainty lingers, the emergence of Ossai, Hill, and other young talents could be the key to a defensive resurgence in 2025.

The 2025 Bengals minicamp has set the stage for a season brimming with potential and high expectations. Joe Burrow’s evolution, the emergence of a deep and dangerous receiving corps, and the promise of defensive breakout stars all point to a team ready to rejoin the AFC’s elite. As training camp approaches, the Bengals’ ability to manage contract distractions and harness their young talent could define their path back to the playoffs—and perhaps much more.