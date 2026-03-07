A good draft is the foundation of a good team. More often than not, a team that drafts well often sees sustained success in the NFL.

In that regard, the Cincinnati Bengals have not found success. Their struggles over the last few years can partly be attributed to their inability to draft players who can make an impact. While some of their draft picks have become success stories (DJ Turner II stands out in particular), most of their draft selections on defense have not panned out.

This year, the Bengals have a chance to rectify their mistakes. The defense hit rock bottom this year, at one point becoming on pace to be one of the worst defenses in league history. With the tenth pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, Cincinnati has a bevy of options to fix the many holes in its defense.

The NFL's Draft Combine has shaken things up significantly, with many top prospects moving up the draft with impressive combine showings. Let's go around the internet and see who the experts project the Bengals to pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Caleb Downs, S

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints; Charles Davis, NFL.com, Danny Kelly, The Ringer, Mike Renner, CBS.com, Trevor Sikkema, PFF

Can you tell that the Bengals badly need a safety?

It's easy to forget now, but back when the Bengals made the Super Bowl in 2021, their defense was actually decent. While it wasn't a lockdown unit by any means, it did it's job well-enough for their offense to win them games. That defense held down the Chiefs in their comeback win in the AFC Championship Game and kept the Bengals afloat while Joe Burrow was sacked constantly by the Titans.

That defense remained strong in 2022, allowing the seventh fewest yards per game that year en route to another AFC Championship Game appearance. After that year, though… the Bengals' defense collapsed, allowing the second-most yards per game and staying at the bottom ever since. What changed between 2022 and 2023? Well, during the 2023 offseason, the Bengals let star safety Jessie Bates III hit free agency.

Since Bates' departure, the Bengals' defense has not performed well. Cincinnati's attempts to replace Bates' production have not gone well. 2022 first-round pick Daxton Hill struggled as a safety and was converted to a cornerback. 2024 free-agent signing Geno Smith was an even worse disaster, especially this year. Jordan Battle, who was a second-round pick in 2025, has some moments, but he's still shakier than one would like.

The Bengals need a game-changer at safety. Caleb Downs could be their guy. One of the most versatile defensive players in the draft, the Ohio State safety is excellent both in man and zone coverage. Downs also excels in the run game and is a solid tackler, two issues that the Bengals defense had last year. His speed and ability to play from virtually anywhere in the field is something that the Bengals haven't had in quite some time.

Sonny Styles, LB

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

While the safety position is an area that the Bengals have struggled with for the last few years, there's another part of the defense that failed miserably last season. Cincinnati in years past had solid production from their linebackers. With Germaine Pratt leaving a few years back and Logan Wilson losing a step, though, the team had to turn towards two rookies: Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr.

The results were less than impressive. Both players struggled in coverage (80th among all linebackers for Carter, 68th for Knight) and were also one of the biggest contributors to the Bengals' tackling issues. Their run defense wasn't any better, struggling to stop runs from passing the second level.

The Bengals badly need a linebacker who can both tackle well and snuff out the opponents' runs. Styles fits both of those criteria, profiling as one of the most consistent tacklers in the class, along with an uncanny ability to sort through blockers to get to the runner. Those qualities will be a welcome addition to a Bengals defense that struggled with the basics last season.

Mansoor Delane, CB

Jordan Reid, ESPN

The cornerback position for the Bengals isn't as bad as it was in years past, surprisingly. While Cam Taylor-Britt never recovered from his two-year slump, Cincinnati found a gem in 2023 second-round pick DJ Turner. Turner emerged last season as one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

Still, the Bengals could feel like one good cornerback isn't enough in this league. Hill has performed surprisingly well as a CB, but he's still learning the position and is susceptible to mistakes. If Cincinnati feels that cornerback is still a position of need, there's no better cornerback at their draft position than Mansoor Delane.

Delane was one of the most productive cornerbacks for LSU last year, recording two interceptions and 11 passes defended. More importantly, Delane did not surrender a touchdown all season long. He's adept in man coverage and has great instincts in zone coverage, using his physicality to great effect. In an era where most teams have two great wide receivers, having two lockdown cornerbacks would be a massive boost for the Bengals.