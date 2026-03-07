The 2026 NFL Draft could be a defining moment for the Arizona Cardinals. One prospect has quickly surged to the center of that conversation. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love arrived at the 2026 NFL Combine already carrying the momentum of one of the most impressive seasons in college football. He left with his draft stock soaring even higher.

Love’s performance in Indianapolis confirmed what scouts had already seen on film. He is one of the most electrifying offensive weapons in the entire draft class. At 6-foot and 212 pounds, he possesses the rare blend of power, burst, and agility that modern NFL offenses crave. For the Cardinals, that type of game-changing talent is both appealing and essential.

With Arizona holding the No. 3 overall pick, the opportunity to add a dynamic, three-down offensive weapon like Love could fundamentally reshape the trajectory of the franchise.

Forcing Arizona into reset mode

The Cardinals entered the 2025 season believing they were ready to take a major step forward in their rebuilding process. Instead, the year unraveled into one of the worst campaigns in franchise history.

Under third-year head coach Jonathan Gannon, Arizona finished with a 3-14 record. That's most losses the organization has ever suffered in a single season. A nine-game losing streak to close the season sealed Gannon’s fate. He was dismissed on January 5.

Injuries played a major role in the collapse. Quarterback Kyler Murray appeared in just five games due to a lingering foot injury. Key offensive contributors such as Marvin Harrison Jr and Zay Jones also missed significant time.

The lone silver lining of the disastrous season was Arizona’s position in the draft. Holding the No. 3 overall pick gives the Cardinals an opportunity to dramatically reshape their roster.

Offseason priorities and roster outlook

The Cardinals now enter the 2026 offseason with a clear sense of urgency. Under new head coach Mike LaFleur, Arizona should install a system built around play-action and a strong running game. However, the roster currently lacks the pieces necessary to execute that vision.

The quarterback situation remains uncertain as the team moves on from Murray. The offensive line also requires reinforcements after ranking among the league’s weakest units in pass protection and run blocking.

Arizona must also find a consistent offensive complement to Harrison. His presence demands defensive attention on the outside. Meanwhile, the defensive front seven needs multiple additions after finishing near the bottom of the league in pressure rate. Veteran running back James Conner nears age 31. He is unlikely to remain part of the long-term plan.

From a financial standpoint, the Cardinals are well-positioned to rebuild. They currently hold roughly $36.8 million in cap space. That could exceed $60 million depending on roster decisions. The team also owns seven draft picks, including selections in every round. That flexibility gives general manager Monti Ossenfort the tools to reshape the roster quickly.

Jeremiyah Love’s historic season

Before his Combine breakout, Love had already cemented himself as one of college football’s most dominant offensive players. During the 2025 season at Notre Dame, he carried the Fighting Irish offense with a remarkable combination of explosiveness and consistency. He rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on 199 carries, averaging an extraordinary 6.9 yards per attempt.

Love also proved his versatility as a receiver. He caught 27 passes for 280 yards and three additional touchdowns. His production shattered several Notre Dame records. Love broke Jerome Bettis’s long-standing single-season record for total touchdowns with 21. He also became the first player in program history to record two 90-yard rushing touchdowns in a career.

The accolades followed quickly. Love earned unanimous All-American honors and captured the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back. He also finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. Perhaps most impressively, he completed the season without committing a single fumble.

Superstar potential

Sure, Love’s college production already placed him among the top prospects in the draft. However, his performance at the Combine elevated him into elite territory. Love ran a blazing 4.36-second 40-yard dash, the second-fastest time among running backs in this year’s class. Remarkably, that speed matches the mark posted by Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs in 2023. Beyond the straight-line speed, scouts were equally impressed with his agility drills and receiving ability.

Analysts across the league took notice. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has projected Love as high as the No. 2 overall pick. Meanwhile, other draft experts have suggested he could be the Cardinals’ selection at No. 3.

Fitting Mike LaFleur’s offense

The most compelling argument for Love in Arizona lies in the schematic fit with LaFleur’s offensive philosophy. LaFleur’s system relies heavily on a balanced attack built around the running game and play-action passing. When executed correctly, that approach forces defenses into committing extra defenders to stop the run or risking explosive plays downfield. Love is the ideal back for that system.

He combines powerful inside running with elite acceleration. That allows him to break tackles and explode through running lanes. His ability to catch passes out of the backfield adds another dimension to the offense. Meanwhile, his improving pass protection makes him a true three-down weapon.

Pairing Love with Harrison and Trey McBride would immediately create one of the most dynamic offensive combinations in the league. Defenses would be forced to account for Harrison’s deep threat ability while simultaneously respecting Love’s ability to break a run at any moment. And then, of course, McBride is undeniably a top-tier receiver at TE.

Best player available argument

Some critics will argue that Arizona should prioritize positions like offensive line or edge rusher with the No. 3 pick. Those are legitimate needs for a roster that still has multiple holes. That said, the modern NFL increasingly rewards teams that deploy elite offensive playmakers.

Love may technically be listed as a running back, but his skill set transcends that label. His speed, receiving ability, and vision make him one of the most versatile offensive weapons in the draft. For Arizona, selecting the best player available may be the smartest path forward. Right now, Love may very well be that player.

The verdict

Rebuilds often hinge on a few pivotal decisions. For the Arizona Cardinals, the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft represents one of those moments.

Jeremiyah Love offers the kind of explosive talent capable of energizing an entire offense. His elite athletic profile and perfect schematic fit with LaFleur’s system make him a compelling option at the top of the draft. If Arizona truly wants to ignite a new era of offensive football in the desert, the path forward may be clear. Jeremiyah Love could be the spark that starts it all.