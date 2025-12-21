For the first time since 2020, Zac Taylor has suffered a 10-loss season with the Cincinnati Bengals, threatening his standing with the team. However, despite missing the playoffs for a third consecutive year, Taylor's job does not appear to be in any danger.

Although the Bengals are disappointed with the 2025 season outcome, owner Mike Brown still believes in Taylor as the right man for the job, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported. Brown has historically not liked firing head coaches, and Cincinnati blames the losses on Joe Burrow's injuries more than Taylor's shortcomings as a coach.

“There are no signs the Bengals are planning to make major changes,” Pelissero said. “Head coach Zac Taylor has two years left on his contract. All indications are, right now, that Taylor should return. Burow's injuries have been a driving force in the recent struggles; they're 1-8 without him this season. Bengals owner Mike Brown is a believer in Taylor, who's taken them to a Super Bowl, as well as another AFC Championship Game. Historically, Brown has not liked to pay coaches not to coach, so assuming that Taylor stays, the big question will be whether they make another defensive coordinator change.”

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay Morning with @TomPelissero and @MikeGarafolo: #Raiders coach Pete Carroll’s future is in doubt; #Bengals coach Zac Taylor isn't on the hot seat; A look at #Giants candidates, plus #Jets coach Aaron Glenn will return. pic.twitter.com/st2rV0cGLb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2025

Entering Week 16, Taylor's record as the Bengals' head coach is just 50-62-1. His legacy continues to be carried by Cincinnati's 2021 AFC Championship and its ensuing 12-4 season that ended in the conference championship game.

However, those are the only two years Taylor managed to win the AFC North. The Bengals finished last in the division in 2023 and third in 2024, with another third-place finish in store for 2025.

NFL insider hints at Bengals defensive coordinator change

While Taylor is expected back for the 2026 season, the same cannot be said for defensive coordinator Al Golden. Pelissero reported that Golden is the biggest question mark on the current coaching staff and could potentially be replaced in the offseason.

Golden has struggled in almost every facet in his first year on the job. He was brought on to fix the team's atrocious defense after a few stellar seasons with Notre Dame, but the Bengals rank dead last in points allowed and total yards allowed.

Cincinnati blamed defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for the team's shortcomings in 2024, which led to Golden's hiring. Anarumo was immediately hired by the Indianapolis Colts and has since revived their defense, which currently ranks in the top half of the league in points allowed and has been top 10 against the run.