The Cincinnati Bengals just landed a quiet win before the 2025 NFL season even kicks off. The Bengals will travel the fewest miles of any team this year, covering just 8,736 miles. This is a massive advantage compared to the NFL travel schedule burden carried by teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, who will trek 37,086 miles.

“Thirty-two NFL teams will travel 625,947 miles this season. Here is the breakdown, via @billsperos,” NFL insider Adam Schefter shared via a post on X, formerly Twitter. The numbers, compiled by Bill Speros, a senior betting analyst at Bookies.com, offer deeper insight into why the Bengals may have one of the most favorable logistical setups in the league.

With an average trip of just 1,094 miles and only eight time zones crossed all season, Cincinnati faces minimal travel-related disruptions. The absence of international games and only one West trip which is to Denver, drastically reduces the potential for jet lag or disjointed weekly routines.

More importantly, playing in the AFC North, where all four teams are located within a roughly 300-mile radius, means the Bengals won't be sacrificing player recovery time to long-haul flights. Divisional games are pivotal, and Cincinnati gets to face the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens without crossing multiple time zones. This luxury is not afforded to most other teams in the NFL.

Compared to last season's 10,611 miles, the Bengals shaved off nearly 2,000 miles in 2025. That opens valuable time for rest, walkthroughs, and recovery during tight weeks.

For a Bengals squad hoping to rebound and contend, fewer travel demands could have a real impact. Less travel often translates to fresher legs, quicker recoveries, and more focused prep, all crucial during the long grind of the NFL season.

In a game of inches, Cincinnati's light NFL travel schedule might just be the hidden separator in the race to the playoffs.