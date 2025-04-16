The Cincinnati Bengals are ready to go on a revenge tour during the 2025 NFL season. The Bengals came close to a playoff berth, but did not get help from other teams. Now the Bengals are ready to load up on defensive talent in the 2025 NFL Draft and make another run at the playoffs.

Cincinnati reinforced its quarterback depth just over a week before the draft. The Bengals have reunited with backup QB Logan Woodside, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Woodside is expected to slot in behind Jake Browning as a backup QB for Joe Burrow.

Woodside has traveled around to several teams throughout his NFL career. Perhaps he has found a new home with Cincinnati.

The Bengals drafted Woodside in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Woodside did not make the final roster in 2018 and was waived before the start of the regular season.

Woodside landed on the Titans' practice squad a few days later, but was cut before October. He also spent some time in the AAF after being drafted by the San Antonio Commanders. That opportunity ended after the AAF ceased operations.

Woodside had a few more stops during 2022 with the Titans and Falcons.

The Bengals brought Woodside back to Cincinnati before the 2024 season. He did not make the final roster, but was immediately signed to Cincinnati's practice squad.

Woodside was briefly elevated from the practice squad in December before going back to the practice squad to end the season.

Bengals offense looks nearly complete heading into 2025 NFL Draft

Logan Woodside could be one of the final additions to Cincinnati's offense before the 2025 NFL season.

The Bengals have already invested heavily in their offense this offseason.

The biggest moves of the offseason were the long-term contract extension for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase signed a four-year deal worth $161 million with $112 million guaranteed. Meanwhile, Higgins signed a four-year deal worth $115 million with the first two years fully guaranteed.

Cincinnati also brought back tight end Mike Gesicki on a three-year contract worth $25.5 million.

These moves have solidified the future of Cincinnati's offense. The only position that the Bengals are likely to address in the 2025 NFL Draft is running back. Chase Brown and Zack Moss are a solid tandem, but they can easily be upgraded.

The 2025 draft class is deep at running back, so the Bengals can be patient and pick up a back in the later rounds.

As a result, Bengals fans should expect their team to load up on defensive players early in the 2025 NFL Draft.