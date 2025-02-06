As the Cincinnati Bengals head into the offseason, there are going to be some major decisions to be made regarding top players on each side of the ball. Bengals star Joe Burrow has advocated for the extensions of Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, and even Trey Hendrickson since the team is looking to bounce back in a huge way next season after missing the playoffs.

There is no doubt that it was strange to see Burrow lead the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43), have two top receivers in Chase and Higgins, and even the sack leader (17.5) in Hendrickson, all while still missing the postseason. Burrow was on “The Dan Patrick Show” and was asked why they didn't make the playoffs which garnered the star to mention multiple aspects.

“We just didn't make plays down the stretch in some of these games,” Burrow said. “We had a lot of these games, one or they were tight and we had to lead in the fourth quarter, and we just weren't able to close it out for a multitude of reasons. And you know, we had some bad luck too, that's part of life in the NFL. Some years you have good luck, some years you have bad and we had pretty bad luck. But we had, we had the opportunity to close out some games that we didn't.”

Bengals' Joe Burrow confident that team will sign back crucial stars

The question from fans has been if the Bengals can pay Chase and Higgins while also keeping Hendrickson as some could think it's a longshot to sign all. However, Burrow believes the organization will sign all of them and even states that “we have the cap space to get it done” according to his appearance on “Breakfast Ball.”

“Yeah I do,” Burrow said. “We have the cap space to get it done. I want to make it happen, everybody involved [including] Trey [Hendrickson], Tee [Higgins], Ja'Marr [Chase], [Mike Gesicki], we all want to stay together. So when you have guys that are motivated like that I think you can get those things done.”

No one has been louder on Cincinnati to sign back all of the aforementioned stars than Burrow as even during this time ahead of the Super Bowl, he's made multiple appearances talking about. When on SiriusXM NFL Radio, he would express that “we all want to be together.”

“We can make it happen,” Burrow said. “We can make it happen. And it just has to be right for everybody involved…I know the players want to make it work, we all want to be together. So I don’t see it not working out, but we’ll see.”

At any rate, The Bengals are looking to improve after finishing 9-8 which put them third in the AFC North.