It has been a very disappointing season for the Cincinnati Bengals as they came into the year with high hopes of winning the AFC North title or at least coming up with a spot in the postseason as an AFC Wild Card team. However, a key injury suffered by star quarterback Joe Burrow and brutal play in the first half of the season have left the Bengals with another disappointing season.

Play of the Day: The #Bengals just lined up OL Cody Ford as an outside WR — and Joe Burrow actually threw it to him for 21 yards. Today is Ford's birthday. pic.twitter.com/26Y8TRlVmy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Bengals (6-10) have upgraded their performance since Burrow returned from the severe sprain he suffered to his left big toe. The Bengals have won 3 of their last 5 games including 2 in a row as they head into their season finale at home against the Cleveland Browns in Week 18.

The Bengals played one of their best games of the year in Week 17 as they pummeled the Arizona Cardinals 37-14. Burrow was on top of his game as he completed 24 of 31 passes for 305 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. However, it was a pass he threw to offensive lineman Cody Ford that got his attention when he spoke to the media after the game.

The Bengals lined Ford up as a wide out and Burrow threw him a short pass on the sidelines. The big lineman caught the ball and turned upfield for a 21-yard gain. He showed relatively good speed and instincts with the ball in his hands. Burrow was incredulous at Ford's performance. “I couldn't believe what I was seeing,” Burrow said.

Bengals jump out early and put Cardinals in a bad position

The Bengals broke out to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. Burrow threw a 13-yard TD pass to star wideout Ja'Marr Chase slightly more than 5 minutes after the start of the game, and the quarterback would throw another scoring pass to Chase with 1:15 remaining in the half.

Additionally, Chase Brown added 2 rushing touchdowns and fellow running back Samaje Perine also scored on the ground.

Jacoby Brissett completed 21 of 37 passes for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Cardinals.