The Pittsburgh Steelers locker room is never short on personality, and Cam Heyward proved that again this week with a viral quip about the upcoming AFC North showdown between Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco. The veteran defensive lineman dubbed Thursday night’s game between the Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals the “Icy Hot Bowl,” capturing social media’s attention instantly.

During Rodgers’ press availability, Heyward interrupted from off-camera to coin the nickname, sparking laughter throughout the room. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the moment as Rodgers reflected on the rarity of facing another veteran still starting at this stage of his career.

“I think it’s great for all the old guys.”

In a fitting intro to Aaron Rodgers’ weekly scrum, Cam Heyward heckled the QB and called the game against Joe Flacco the “Icy Hot Bowl” Then Rodgers talked about the novelty of two 40+ QBs playing against each other. “I think it’s great for all the old guys.” pic.twitter.com/Px0QIXmQzx — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 14, 2025

The “Icy Hot Bowl” quickly became a trending topic, with fans and analysts joining in on the joke. Pryor’s post drew thousands of likes and reposts, turning Heyward’s offhand comment into one of the week’s most shared NFL clips.

The humor comes ahead of Thursday night’s primetime matchup, featuring Rodgers and the Steelers hosting the Bengals, led by Flacco. It’s just the third time in league history that two quarterbacks aged 40 or older will start against each other, adding a unique layer to the AFC North rivalry. Flacco was traded to Cincinnati just a week ago, on October 7, 2025, in a deal with the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals acquired him for a 2026 fifth-round pick after Joe Burrow was sidelined with a turf toe injury. As part of the trade, the Browns received Flacco and a 2026 sixth-round pick in return.

Beyond the laughs, the defensive tackle’s joke also reflects leadership and personality. Known for balancing intensity with levity, the 14-year veteran has become a respected voice in the locker room. His playful jab at two future Hall of Famers underscored mutual respect among NFL veterans who’ve outlasted most of their peers.

The “Icy Hot Bowl” nickname has since spread across media platforms, inspiring memes and highlight edits of both quarterbacks. For Heyward and the Steelers, it’s another reminder of how humor and camaraderie continue to define a veteran-driven team still focused on winning — even if it takes a little extra muscle rub to get through Thursday night.