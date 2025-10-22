The Cincinnati Bengals may have found some new life with Joe Flacco after their win last week, and the goal is to build on that success. Not only will that help the Bengals and their chances when Joe Burrow returns, but it also helps Flacco's pockets. ESPN's Dan Graziano did some research on Flacco's contract incentives, and he could earn some extra money by doing a few things as the starting quarterback.

“So let's say, for example, the Bengals win six more games in which Flacco plays at least half of their offensive snaps (bringing his total to eight for the season),” Graziano wrote. “He would earn an additional $375,000 ($75,000 each for Games 4-8 that meet the conditions). If the Bengals win their remaining 10 games and Flacco plays in at least half of their offensive snaps in all of them, he'd earn an additional $675,000.

“Flacco's contract also says he can make up to $3 million in additional incentives tied to playing time and success. If he plays between 60% and 69.99% of his team's offensive snaps, he gets a $500,000 bonus. If he plays between 70% and 79.99%, that bonus increases to $1 million. And if he plays 80% or more, it goes up to $1.5 million.”

In other words, the more Flacco plays, the more money he makes.

Joe Flacco holding it down while Joe Burrow is sidelined

Flacco knows why he's with the Bengals, and it's to win as many games until Burrow can return from his turf toe injury.

“I’m not necessarily looking that far ahead—but, sure. Is that my job? Is that my task? Well, then I’m gonna do that g*ddamn task as best as I possibly can. I sure hope that’s the case, yes,” Flacco said.

So far, Flacco has answered the call, and the Bengals are 1-1 since they traded for him. In those two games, the offense has looked better than in weeks before, and it's obvious Flacco has the experience to make big plays when he needs to. Throughout the past few years, Flacco has been the steady quarterback who has been able to help any team that he's on, whether that's the Indianapolis Colts or the Cleveland Browns.

Despite his age, Flacco has been playing at a high level, and he's doing just enough to contribute to wins. That's what the Bengals are hoping for from him until Burrow comes back, which is still supposed to be sometime in December.