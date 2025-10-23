The Cincinnati Bengals host the New York Jets on Sunday, aiming to get back to .500 on the season. The Jets are winless on the season at 0-7.

Joe Flacco and the Bengals took down the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday night. The outcome was certainly shocking, but Flacco played very well against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. The Bengals came out on top, and they certainly needed it as their playoff chances are still up in the air. Flacco threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He led a game-winning drive to allow kicker Evan McPherson to win the game with a 36-yard field goal.

For Week 8, the Bengals have a chance to win two straight as they take on the winless Jets. Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor has a history of playing with Flacco back on the Baltimore Ravens. He recently spoke to the media about his former teammate.

Article Continues Below

“It's awesome to see Flac still playing at a high level. He mentored me when I first came into the league. We spent four years together. … Excited for him, just not this week.” Tyrod Taylor on Bengals QB Joe Flacco pic.twitter.com/8wiQzrQVl8 — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 23, 2025

Taylor may not play this week as he is dealing with a knee injury. This is an interesting development after the Jets have benched starter Justin Fields. It's unclear who will actually start on Sunday for the Jets. Star receiver Garrett Wilson and tight end Mason Taylor both missed practice on Thursday ahead of the game against the Bengals. NY could be very shorthanded. If Taylor is able to start at QB, it will be interesting to see how they look after weeks of poor play.

Flacco will continue to lead the Bengals, and they need to take advantage of this opportunity against a struggling and short-handed Jets team.