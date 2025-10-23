The Indianapolis Colts are sitting at 6-1, perched atop the AFC standings as the biggest surprise of the 2025 NFL season. Behind the resurgence of quarterback Daniel Jones, who leads the league in QBR at 79.7, and an explosive offense averaging 33.1 points per game, the Colts have transformed from perennial underachievers into legitimate Super Bowl contenders. But as the November 4 trade deadline approaches, one glaring weakness threatens to derail their championship aspirations: pass rush consistency.​

While defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has worked wonders with the unit overall, ranking eighth in points allowed per game at 20.0, the Colts rank a dismal 29th in passing yards allowed per game at 255.4. The pass rush sits 29th in ESPN's pass rush win rate statistics entering Week 7, and with Sam Ebulogu sidelined for multiple weeks, second-year edge rusher Laiatu Latu needs a proven bookend opposite him. Enter Cincinnati Bengals' All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson, a player who has worked extensively with Anarumo during their six years together in Cincinnati and represents the perfect solution to Indianapolis' most pressing need.​

Why Trey Hendrickson Is the Perfect Fit

Trey Hendrickson isn't just another pass rusher—he's an elite game-wrecker who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season and already has four sacks through six games in 2025. The 30-year-old defensive end brings exactly what the Colts desperately need: a proven track record of quarterback disruption, familiarity with Anarumo's defensive scheme, and championship-caliber production at the most critical position on defense.​

The connection between Hendrickson and Anarumo cannot be overstated. During their tenure together in Cincinnati, Hendrickson flourished under Anarumo's “Mad Scientist” approach, earning four consecutive Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro nod in 2024. This existing chemistry means Hendrickson could seamlessly integrate into the Colts' defensive system without the typical learning curve that accompanies midseason acquisitions. For a team making a serious playoff push, this plug-and-play capability is invaluable.​

Moreover, Hendrickson's availability—however slim—stems from contract complications. Despite restructuring his deal to $30 million for 2025, he remains set for unrestricted free agency after this season. The Bengals, sitting at 3-4 and facing an uphill battle in the AFC North, have fielded inquiries from multiple teams including the 49ers, Cowboys, and others. While Cincinnati has publicly stated they won't trade their best defensive player, the right offer from a contender could change their calculus, especially if they continue to struggle and fall further out of playoff contention.​

The Contract Situation Works for Indianapolis

Hendrickson's contract structure actually benefits a potential acquiring team. With a $16 million base salary for 2025, the remaining game checks through the trade deadline would amount to approximately $8 million—a manageable figure for the Colts despite their limited $3.97 million in current cap space. Indianapolis could restructure existing contracts or ask Cincinnati to absorb a portion of Hendrickson's remaining salary to make the financials work.​

The real beauty of this deal for the Colts is the rental aspect. Hendrickson hits free agency after the season, meaning Indianapolis wouldn't be locked into a long-term commitment if the partnership doesn't work or if his performance declines. For a team with championship aspirations this season, sacrificing future draft capital for an eight-game rental of an elite pass rusher makes perfect sense. The Colts' window is now, with Jones playing at an MVP level and Jonathan Taylor dominating on the ground with 697 rushing yards.​

The Perfect Trade Proposal

To land Hendrickson before the November 4 deadline, the Colts must construct an offer that balances Cincinnati's need for future assets with their own championship ambitions. Here's the proposal that makes sense for both franchises:

Article Continues Below

Colts Receive:

DE Trey Hendrickson

Bengals Receive:

2026 second-round pick

2026 fifth-round pick

2027 conditional fourth-round pick (becomes a third-round pick if Colts reach AFC Championship Game)

This package represents significant value for Cincinnati while remaining reasonable for Indianapolis. The second-round pick—likely in the 25-32 range given the Colts' current record—provides immediate premium draft capital. The fifth-round pick adds depth to Cincinnati's rebuilding efforts, while the conditional pick incentivizes the Bengals to root for Hendrickson's success with his new team.​

The Colts currently possess eight draft picks for 2026, including selections in rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and multiple seventh-rounders, plus potential compensatory picks. Surrendering a second and fifth still leaves Indianapolis with six picks, including their first and third-round selections to address cornerback and other needs. General manager Chris Ballard, historically conservative at the trade deadline, must recognize that this opportunity represents the franchise's best chance at a championship since the Andrew Luck era.​

For the Bengals, this return makes sense given their current trajectory. At 3-4 and with Joe Burrow still recovering from injury, Cincinnati's playoff chances are fading. Trading Hendrickson now maximizes his value rather than risking compensatory pick complications in free agency or watching him walk for nothing if they refuse to franchise tag him again—which would cost approximately $30.2-36 million in 2026. The second-round pick provides excellent value for a rebuilding defense, particularly in a 2026 draft class rich with defensive talent.​

The Colts must act decisively before the November 4 deadline. Their 6-1 start has opened a legitimate championship window that may not remain open long. Adding an elite pass rusher of Hendrickson's caliber—one who already knows Anarumo's system inside and out—could be the difference between a disappointing playoff exit and a deep postseason run. The price is steep but justifiable for a franchise that hasn't won a Super Bowl since 2006.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, should seriously consider this offer if their struggles continue. Maximizing Hendrickson's trade value now beats the alternatives: losing him in free agency, overpaying on the franchise tag, or watching their season spiral further out of control. This trade represents a win-now move for Indianapolis and a win-later pivot for Cincinnati—the kind of deal that can reshape both franchises' trajectories for years to come.