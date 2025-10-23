The Cincinnati Bengals are currently preparing for their upcoming game against the winless New York Jets at home. The Bengals are coming off a long week in the wake of their recent thrilling win over Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game in which newly acquired quarterback Joe Flacco turned back the clock to the tune of 342 yards.

In preparation for the matchup against the Bengals, Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks spoke to the media and had nothing but praise for Flacco's storied career.

“You can pretty much put him in Canton as well,” said Wilks.

Canton of course is where the Pro Football Hall of Fame resides.

Wilks also spoke on Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who sent a franchise record with 16 receptions in the win over the Steelers.

“A potential Hall of Famer. Let’s start there and work our way down,” said Wilks.

A big opportunity for the Bengals

The game against the New York Jets will provide the Cincinnati Bengals with the opportunity to climb back to the .500 mark after winning just one game since Joe Burrow exited the lineup in Week 2 due to injury.

Backup quarterback Jake Browning was initially plugged in as Burrow's replacement but struggled mightily, opening the door for the team to trade for Flacco from their divisional rivals, the Cleveland Browns.

Through two games, Flacco has performed about as well as fans could have realistically hoped, guiding his team to a surprising win over the Steelers and keeping them in the mix. As previously mentioned, the Jets are winless this season, so Cincinnati will have an excellent chance to get back to the .500 mark at 4-4.

The goal for the Bengals at this point is just to hang on as long as possible and pray that Burrow is able to return at some point later in the season, at which point Cincinnati will instantly become a dangerous matchup for teams to face up against in the playoffs.

In any case, the Bengals and Jets are set to kick off on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET from Cincinnati.