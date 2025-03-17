The Cincinnati Bengals are having a great start to the week, as they were able to lock in long-term deals with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and they're not down adding talent to the team. The team recently agreed to a contract with linebacker Oren Burks to a two-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Burks spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, finishing with 41 tackles in 17 games. He helped replace Nakobe Dean as he dealt with an injury, and has experience playing not only on defense but special teams as well. He was drafted in the third round by the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft and has played for the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bengals were one of the worst tackling teams in the league last season, but that's not a problem for Burks. In the past three seasons, he's only missed three total tackles, according to Pro Football Reference.

Burks can be a major help to a defense that may be losing one of their defenders on the line in Trey Hendrickson, but it sounds like they could be looking to bring him back, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“Sources: Cincinnati is working to retain Trey Hendrickson and discussions are ongoing between the two sides. The Bengals are attempting to do what many in the league thought difficult and keep — and pay — all three of their stars,” Russini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

If the Bengals are able to get Hendrickson back, they should be a team to look out for to make a comeback after a disappointing season last year.

The offense seems to be set now with Chase and Higgins back. With their contracts, Chase is now the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history, while Higgins is the highest-paid WR2. Now that they have those contracts figured out, the Bengals can breathe a little.