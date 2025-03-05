Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Sam Hubbard announced his retirement from the NFL after seven years with the franchise, releasing a statement on social media.

The Bengals will gain $9.5 million in cap space after Hubbard's retirement, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Hubbard is a hometown player and fan favorite, born in Cincinnati, playing high school football there and playing at Ohio State in college. Now, his NFL career ends where he spent essentially his entire football career.

Hubbard ends his career with 38.5 sacks over his seven years with the Bengals, and he reflected on his time with the organization in his statement.

“In my heart, I know that I gave this game, this team, and this city everything that I had,” Hubbard wrote. “This is why today, with great pride, I am announcing that I am moving on from my playing career in the NFL and entering the next chapter of my life. As a kid growing up in Southwest Ohio, Cincinnati has always been, and will always be, home to my family and me. I bled orange and black before I ever put on a Bengals jersey. The journey that took me from a higher school lacrosse player up 71-North to become a defensive end at The Ohio State University and back home again as a Bengals third-round pick in 2018, is something for which I am grateful for every day.”

The Bengals' defense disappointed in 2024, and it was likely already going to undergo a makeover. Hubbard's departure makes that even clearer. While Cincinnati has to handle contract situations with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Trey Hendrickson situation is still notable as well. It will be important for the Bengals to still invest on the defensive side of the ball if they want to compete for a deep playoff run with Joe Burrow in 2025.