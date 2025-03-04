The deadline for NFL teams to franchise tag players has passed as of March 4 at 4pm est. While there were a number of high-profile candidates for the tag this offseason, most teams ended up passing on the pricey one-year deal. In fact, only two players in the league were tagged in 2025.

As it turns out, that is the fewest number of players franchise tagged in over two decades. The last time just two players were tagged was in 1994, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter on X.

Since 2019, at least six players were franchise tagged each year. And last offseason eight players received tags, per Schefter. From 2019-2024 an average of 9.2 players were franchise tagged each year.

This offseason, only Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins and Kansas City Chiefs OL Trey Smith received the tag.

The Bengals faced some difficult decisions heading into the offseason. There was no doubt the team would sign star receiver Ja’Marr Chase to a long term extension after he played out the fourth year of his rookie deal, which was far, far below his market value. Chase won the WR triple crown, leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Meanwhile Higgins had over 900 yards and 10 scores in just 12 games.

The Bengals used the franchise tag on WR Tee Higgins

Additionally, NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson is in the final year of his deal and needs an extension. While Joe Burrow is optimistic the team can bring back its core of talent, it was unclear if the Bengals would have enough cash to make it all work. The team is in reasonable shape with $43 million in cap space this offseason. But Cincinnati has big money invested in Burrow and will spend big on Chase as well.

Now the team will bring Higgins back on the franchise tag and attempt to work out a long term deal with their WR2. This is the second year in a row the Bengals have tagged Higgins. This time it will cost Cincinnati $26.2 million for one season, assuming they can’t work out an extension prior to the season. The NFL permits teams to use the franchise tag on a single player a total of three times.

Chiefs’ guard Trey Smith is the only other player who was franchise tagged in 2025. Kansas City recognized the importance of a strong offensive line after the Eagles ragdolled them in Super Bowl 59. So the Chiefs made Smith a priority in free agency, hoping to re-sign the Pro Bowler.

Ultimately Kansas City couldn't get a long term deal done with Smith but the team didn’t want to see him leave via free agency. So the Chiefs tagged Smith, which will cost them $23.4 million for the 2025 season.

The biggest franchise tag question mark of the offseason involved quarterback Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings. The team officially decided it would not tag Darnold for 2025. But the Vikings didn't rule out extending the passer and keeping him in Minnesota.