In what feels like a recurring theme, the Cincinnati Bengals are dealing with offseason drama for another year. After the Bengals gave star defensive end Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade, some have wondered aloud how long they have until the team falls apart at the seams.

Hendrickson is not the only Bengal with whom the front office struggled to negotiate in 2025. One year after Cincinnati failed to extend Tee Higgins, the wideout's trade rumors are back to full strength. The constant drama caused ESPN analyst and former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum to wonder how long until Burrow begins to be affected.

“If I'm Cincinnati, I'm significantly worried about Joe Burrow,” Tannenbaum said on ‘Get Up.' “He sat down with ESPN and Laura Rutledge at the Super Bowl, and he talked about in great detail what players should get paid, cap numbers and cash flow. You're tagging Tee Higgins for the second consecutive year. Trey Hendrickson has 35 sacks over the last two years. Those guys [should] never, ever leave your building. If I'm Cincinnati, I'm worried about if Joe Burrow is all-in here.”

The Bengals gave Hendrickson permission to seek a trade on March 6. The move does not necessarily signal the end but is a poor sign from a team with a track record of failed negotiations.

Bengals' surprising offseason moves

The 2025 free agency window has yet to officially open, but the Bengals have already made several big moves. Cincinnati shockingly released guard Alex Cappa and parted ways with defensive end Sam Hubbard, who announced his retirement. The team also cut defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins before granting Hendrickson permission to seek a trade.

In total, the Bengals are likely to endure another rough offseason full of change. Aside from Cappa, most of Cincinnati's early offseason moves affect its defense, which struggled in 2024. However, the biggest transition will come on the sidelines. Before making any roster moves, head coach Zac Taylor fired Lou Anarumo as defensive coordinator and replaced him with Al Golden.

Offensively, Higgins remains the team's top situation to monitor for the second straight offseason. The Bengals placed Higgins on a franchise tag for the second consecutive year but continue to be involved in ongoing trade rumors.

Unless the front office can organize itself quickly, more of the same is to come in the near future. Ja'Marr Chase, Germaine Pratt, Geno Stone and Cam Taylor-Britt are all on track to become unrestricted free agents in the 2026 offseason, barring an extension.