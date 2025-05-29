With NFL OTAs in progress, the Cincinnati Bengals still have one noticeable omission. As the rest of the team reported to the facilities, the Bengals' ongoing contract extension dispute with Trey Hendrickson drags on.

While the rest of the team prays for his return, Hendrickson continues to sit out until he receives his extension or is traded from the team. Ja'Marr Chase, who went through a similar situation in the 2024 offseason, gave his thoughts on the case.

“He's an amazing player, man,” Chase said, via ESPN. “I mean, everyone sees it. We all see what he does to this team, the energy he brought back the day he came in.”

Chase recently inked his own extension, signing a four-year, $161 million deal in March. He signed his deal simultaneously with fellow star wideout Tee Higgins, who agreed to a four-year, $115 million extension. Chase's deal made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, while both keeps the tandem together through the 2029 season.

Like Chase, most Bengals players desperately hope the team gives Hendrickson what he wants. At the end of the 2024 season, Joe Burrow pleaded for Cincinnati to provide the edge-rusher with a fair deal, calling Hendrickson a Defensive Player of the Year-worthy talent.

Bengals' defensive changes in 2025 offseason

Trey Hendrickson is not the only Bengals defensive player who is skipping OTAs. Incumbent starting linebacker Germaine Pratt is also holding out, though not due to a contract dispute.

While Hendrickson's gripe with the team is purely money-based, Pratt is still seeking a trade after requesting one in February. His trade request came roughly two weeks after the Bengals hired Al Golden to replace Lou Anarumo as defensive coordinator. Cincinnati has yet to oblige his request, dragging its feet with yet another disgruntled veteran.

The Bengals made a few small changes to their defense in the 2025 offseason with the Hendrickson and Pratt situations looming. Cincinnati added TJ Slaton in free agency before drafting Shemar Stewart, Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter in the first four rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Stewart was the team's first-round pick, going at No. 17 overall.

Regardless of the roster moves, going from Anarumo to Golden will be their most notable defensive shift. After three years at Notre Dame, the renowned college football coach returns to the Bengals, where he previously worked on Zac Taylor's staff in 2020 and 2021. Despite his lengthy resume as a premier defensive assistant, Golden has never been a defensive coordinator in the NFL.