The Cincinnati Bengals have missed out on the 2024 playoffs and made an immediate change on Monday. They fired their defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo, among four other coaches after a 9-8 season and missing out on the big dance, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Cincinnati had one of the worst defenses in the league under Anarumo. They allowed 25.5 points per game, the seventh-worst in the league. Despite having an elite offense, the defense ultimately cost the Bengals a shot at the playoffs.

Quarterback Joe Burrow had an MVP-caliber season. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will win the triple crown. Even with an unbelievable offensive season, they'll be watching from their respective homes.

For instance, the defense allowed 25+ points in eight games this season. They allowed fewer than 20 points only five times. However, four of those five teams are fighting for the top pick in the NFL Draft.

Sometimes, coaching wins in professional sports leagues, and the NFL is no different. Even if the Bengals had a mediocre defense, it might've been enough to make the playoffs.

Who can the Bengals hire to replace Lou Anarumo after missing the playoffs?

Names will fly in from everywhere for the Bengals' next defensive coordinator. However, there are a few names that might intrigue the franchise. One of those is current Notre Dame football defensive coordinator Al Golden.

The Fighting Irish DC was Cincinnati's linebackers coach for two seasons (2020, 2021) and helped lead the position to be one of the best in the NFL. Fast forward, and rookie linebackers Logan Wilson and Jermaine Pratt are heading into their primes.

Plus, his immediate connection with head coach Zac Taylor has serious benefits. However, Golden isn't the only name that the Bengals could be interested in.

Another name would be Jim Leonhard, the current pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Denver Broncos. He's transformed the Broncos defense into one of the best in the league.

The duo of Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss have proved fruitful, with Surtain II likely being named to an All-Pro team. While he doesn't have defensive coordinator experience, his experience with the Broncos could be more than enough.

Still, the franchise will take their due diligence in finding the next defensive coordinator. As the offensive playmakers enter their primes, it's important not to waste it. That starts with establishing a quality defense, something Anarumo didn't do this season.