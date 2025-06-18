The Cincinnati Bengals are heading into the 2025-2026 NFL season with sky-high expectations, and veteran tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is one of the loudest voices backing the offense’s breakout potential. During a Tuesday appearance on NFL Network’s The Insiders, Brown delivered glowing praise for the unit, calling attention to the team’s chemistry and momentum as training camp approaches.

“We’re really special,”

Brown said on The Insiders.

“I’m really proud of the way that we worked this offseason… Everything that the coaches threw at us, we were able to respond really well.”

From veteran leadership to star power, the Bengals have built one of the most complete offensive units in the NFL. Brown’s statement echoes the confidence radiating from inside the locker room. With Joe Burrow healthy again after a stellar 2024 campaign and long-term contracts locked in for both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, this group has all the pieces to dominate.

Burrow led the league in passing yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43) in 2024. Yet despite those gaudy stats, the Bengals missed the postseason due to defensive lapses and special teams breakdowns. Still, the offense led the NFL in passing yards per game and ranked sixth in scoring, making Brown’s optimism more than just talk.

“Paying Tee and Ja'Marr, making them more comfortable… it’s only going to make us better,”

Brown added.

The chemistry between Burrow, Chase, and Higgins remains the engine that drives Cincinnati’s explosive attack. Together, Chase and Higgins racked up over 2,500 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns last year. Now, with distractions from contract talks finally behind them, their focus turns entirely to winning.

The offensive line, anchored by Brown, was a major strength for the Bengals in 2024, allowing the fifth-fewest sacks in the league. The offensive tackle's steady presence and elite pass protection gave Burrow the time to lead the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns. His leadership has also helped younger linemen develop and has created a more cohesive unit up front.

Behind that line, running back Chase Brown emerged as a breakout star in his second season. He totaled 990 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, while also contributing 360 receiving yards and four scores through the air. The third-year running back's versatility and explosiveness brought much-needed balance to the Bengals’ offense, keeping defenses honest and opening up more opportunities for play-action in the passing game.

While major questions surround the defense after a 31st-ranked finish in total yards allowed last year, the offense continues to be the team’s backbone. New defensive coordinator Al Golden brings a fresh scheme and several new faces, but it's clear this team's identity begins with the offense. As training camp nears, Brown's comments reflect a locker room full of belief. The Bengals, led by Burrow, Chase, Higgins, and a fortified offensive line, look poised to reclaim contender status in the AFC North.