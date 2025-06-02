The Cincinnati Bengals were one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. Cincinnati got off to a slow start and could not shape up in time to make the playoffs. One Bengals player is taking complete responsibility for the 2024 season, despite having some incredible statistics.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow opened up about the team's disastrous 2024 season at OTAs on Friday. Burrow claimed that he should have played better to get his team into the playoffs.

“If I had played even better, we wouldn't have been in that spot that we were in,” Burrow said. “I just focus on getting better myself, and I feel like everyone in the locker room feels the same way. If I go out there and play better than I did last year, then it doesn't matter what goes on anywhere else.”

It is admirable for a franchise quarterback to stick up for his team. However, it is clear that Burrow and the offense were not the problem for the majority of the season.

Burrow had his best statistical season in the NFL during the 2024 season. He logged 4,918 yards with 43 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. He did this while completing 70.6% of his passes, which was even better than during Cincinnati's Super Bowl season in 2021.

Ja'Marr Chase even won the triple crown in 2024, leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Either way, it is good to see Burrow motivated ahead of the 2025 season.

Bengals backup QB explains Joe Burrow's superpower

But what is it exactly that makes Joe Burrow such an excellent NFL quarterback?

If you ask Bengals backup QB Jake Browning, there is one easy answer. Browning praised Burrow for his incredible ability to process information before and during a play in a recent interview.

“Process,” Browning said. “The number of times he goes to the right person on time and accurately. He processes so quickly. Before and during the play. He has an above-average arm, but I wouldn't say it's crazy. He's an above-average athlete, but not crazy. He's really accurate. But the thing he does is process really fast. And to me, that's the toughest thing to evaluate in a quarterback coming out of college.”

The Bengals run one of the most unique offenses in the NFL because it takes advantage of Burrow's incredible ability to process.

NFL fans will get a closer look at Burrow when season 2 of Netflix's “Quarterback” documentary series airs later this summer.