The Cincinnati Bengals are under the spotlight again, and this time it’s not just about on-field potential. With first-round pick Shemar Stewart still unsigned and growing tension around his rookie contract, former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champ Chase Daniel has entered the chat, publicly calling out Cincinnati’s front office.

The situation centers around Stewart’s ongoing contract dispute, which includes a unique clause that could void guaranteed money under specific conditions. It’s a deviation from standard rookie deals and something Stewart’s camp views as unfair, especially when compared to past top picks. The standoff intensified this week when Stewart left the team’s final minicamp session—adding fuel to what’s already becoming a full-blown Bengals rookie holdout.

Daniel, who earned a ring with the New Orleans Saints and had a long career as a dependable backup, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to criticize the handling of the situation. After quoting a post from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Daniel delivered a sharp and simple verdict.

“I’d be ashamed if I’m the Bengals.”

The post quickly made rounds online, with fans split over whether the veteran quarterback's comments were warranted or overblown. Daniel’s strong opinion, however, reflects growing unease around how the Bengals are managing their locker room, especially with another defensive standout, Trey Hendrickson, also seeking contract resolution.

The contract standoff has now become one of the major headlines of NFL minicamp. Despite attending the first two days and engaging in meetings, Stewart’s refusal to sign without adjustments shows this isn’t a minor speed bump. His absence on the final day might have been symbolic, but it sends a clear message.

Whether the former quarterback’s comment is the tipping point or simply a spotlight on deeper issues, Daniel’s criticism adds yet another wrinkle to what was already shaping up to be a turbulent offseason for Cincinnati. And if things aren’t resolved before training camp, this story is only just getting started.