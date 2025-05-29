With the saga of the Cincinnati Bengals and their situation with Trey Hendrickson ongoing, one has to think of the possible scenario of the defensive end sitting out the season until he gets the contract of his liking or is traded. As the outlook of the Bengals and Hendrickson is uncertain at this point, new reporting goes into the mindset of the star.

Both sides are trying to agree on a contract extension that works for both sides, but so far, it hasn't worked. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN would even say that Hendrickson could “follow through on his promise” in missing games or even the entire season if a deal isn't reached.

“If no deal occurs, I've spoken to several people who believe Hendrickson very well might follow through on his promise to miss games or even the season. ‘He's extremely dug in,” a source said.'” Fowler wrote.

Bengals' Trey Hendrickson won't play on his current contract

With the Bengals dealing with multiple contract issues, especially after giving massive money to the wide receiver duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Hendrickson feels he deserves a big contract as well. He did lead the league in sacks last season (17.5), as ESPN's Cincinnati reporter Ben Baby spoke about where everything stands.

“Absolutely. Hendrickson has firmly indicated that he has no desire to play on his current contract,” Baby said. “When asked point-blank if he was willing to skip games, he artfully danced around the question.”

“But the nonanswer, coupled with his other comments during a lengthy interview session with local reporters in May, signals that it could last into the regular season,” Baby continued. “Hendrickson has already been informed he could be fined if he misses the mandatory minicamp. While the lost money could sting temporarily, Hendrickson has made it very clear he has strong convictions about his value and current deal with the Bengals.”

Bengals have a hard decision to make with Trey Hendrickson

While fans come up with possible Bengals trades involving Hendrickson, another group could want his return, but there is a massive hurdle for the team to cross. One being Hendrickson's belief that he should be one of the highest-paid pass rushers in the league, as Fowler writes.

“Four pass rushers earn more than $34 million per year, and Hendrickson's play as a sack leader suggests he should be in that group with Myles Garrett, Danielle Hunter, Maxx Crosby, and Nick Bosa,” Fowler wrote. “Hendrickson not only wants proper market value, but he wants long-term security, which means a one- or two-year deal probably won't suffice.”

Hendrickson has not participated in any voluntary workouts thus far.