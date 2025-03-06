Once the 2024 NFL season concluded, Trey Hendrickson wanted a new contract with the Cincinnati Bengals that included more guaranteed money. However, as one of the best edge rushers in the league, Hendrickson told the Bengals he wanted to have a deal done before the 2025 season. With the Bengals seemingly unwilling to meet his contractual demands, Cincinnati is allowing Hendrickson to seek a trade, per Ian Rapoport on X.

“The #Bengals have given Pro Bowl Edge Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade, per me and @TomPelissero,” Rapoport wrote.

Expand Tweet

As a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, Hendrickson believes his play has earned him a new contract. But, with the Bengals' frugal ways, he could be on his way to a new franchise ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

In 2024, Hendrickson was one of the few bright spots on a lackluster Bengals defense, ending the season with a league-leading 17.5 sacks. On top of his sack number, Hendrickson had 46 tackles, 36 quarterback hits, six passes defended, and two forced fumbles.

Although his monstrous season didn't carry the Bengals to a postseason run, they would be an even worse unit without him.

And, as they've seen in the past with the Bengals, they aren't always the first team to open up their checkbook for players who deserve it.

Mike Brown shows his lack of spending time and time again, letting quality talent walk out of the door.

And it seems to be happening once again with Trey Hendrickson.

Now, at least the Bengals are allowing Hendrickson to seek a trade instead of letting him hold out for the 2025 season and walk in free agency.

For someone as good as Hendrickson, it would be like Saquon Barkley leaving the Giants and helping the Eagles win a Super Bowl the following year.

But, this could just be a tactic to find out what teams would offer for Hendrickson, as the 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner.

Regardless, Trey Hendrickson could've played his last game with the Bengals in 2024 if his trade request is fulfilled.