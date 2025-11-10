The Cincinnati Bengals are fresh off a bye week, but are seeing some mixed signals right now. Star quarterback Joe Burrow has returned to practice on Monday as he hopes to slowly progress into returning to game action in the next couple of weeks. On the other hand, star defensive end Trey Hendrickson is getting a disappointing injury update after the bye week. Hendrickson has been dealing with a hip injury.

“Bengals HC Zac Taylor told reporters that DE Trey Hendrickson is doubtful to return this week vs. the Steelers.”

If the Bengals want any chance at turning this season around, they must take down the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. It will have to be done on the road, which is never easy in the AFC North. However, the Steelers are a rollercoaster right now, and you do not know what team you will get with them. They are coming off a bad loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. The Bengals can upset them with fresh bodies and maybe one last hoorah from old-timer Joe Flacco before Joe Burrow returns to action against what could be the New England Patriots on November 23.

What Hendrickson has had to deal with over the last two seasons is something you can never predict with anyone. It's been frustrating for both sides as there just seems to be so much controversy between him and the Bengals organization. It doesn't seem like it will ever get fixed. At 30 years old, Hendrickson doesn't have a lot to look forward to, and his best games are likely behind him. He remains a valuable player who is having a hard time staying healthy. The star edge rusher will miss Week 11 and hopes to return in Week 12 against the Patriots.

Hendrickson was one of the bigger names on the trade market, but ultimately, the Bengals held on to him.