The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, and they will be without some of their key players, which comes as no surprise. Joe Burrow was able to return to practice this week after suffering a toe injury in Week 2, but he still has some ways to go. As far as Trey Hendrickson, he missed last week with a hip and pelvis injury, and he will miss this week as well, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Bengals QB Joe Burrow (IR) has been ruled out, as has DE Trey Hendrickson,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It's uncertain when Hendrickson will return to practice, as he's currently considered week-to-week. Hendrickson will now have missed three games this season, after missing Week 7 with a back injury he suffered the week before against the Green Bay Packers. He came back against the New York Jets in Week 8, but he didn't play in the second half after aggravating what was reported as a hip injury.

Article Continues Below

Not only will Hendrickson be out, but rookie Shemar Stewatt will miss the game because of a knee injury he sufferd against the Chicago Bears. Stewart was seen doing rehab during practice, but there is no timetable on when he'll return.

As of now, players such as Cedric Johnson will have to step up on the defensive line for the Bengals.

The offense is till looking to get Burrow back in the next couple of weeks, but as of now, Joe Flacco will continue to take snaps as the starter. It will be his fifth game as the starter on the team, it's been up and down for them since then. With a 3-6 record, the way the Bengals will found themseves in the playoffs is if they take control of the division, and it starts against the Steelers, who are leading the AFC North at 5-4.