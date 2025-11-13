The Cincinnati Bengals are doing whatever it takes to find a way to get into the playoff hunt. Going into Week 10, the Bengals are 3-6 and just two games behind the Pittsburgh Steelers for the top spot in the AFC North, believe it or not. The Bengals have been without quarterback Joe Burrow, and the hope is that he can return at some point sooner rather than later.

Going into the Steelers clash, Trey Hendrickson is listed as doubtful, so it could be a tough game.

Still, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is excited for the game against the AFC North rivals, although he didn't hesitate to call it a “must-win” for the team, via Ben Baby of The Athletic.

“Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase says Sunday’s game against the Steelers is a “must-win” if Cincinnati wants to win the AFC North.”

These two teams met on October 16 and the Bengals won, 33-31. It was Joe Flacco's second game as the Bengals' starting quarterback, and Chase exploded with 16 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown on 23 targets.

This time, the Bengals are coming out of a bye, but they have lost two straight games and six of their last seven, with the only win coming against Pittsburgh. The schedule is brutal for Cincinnati going forward. Here is what it looks like for the next four weeks after the Steelers game.

Week 12: vs. New England Patriots

Week 13: at Baltimore Ravens

Week 14: at Buffalo Bills

Week 15: vs. Ravens

They end the year with games against the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns, but it might be too late at that point of they can't string together some wins.