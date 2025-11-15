The Cincinnati Bengals are in the midst of a frustrating season, as the franchise owns a 3-6 record heading into Week 11. With the team trying to earn wins in the back end of the 2025-26 campaign, it appears that rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart is heading to the IR.

Stewart, who is 22 years old, is being placed on the IR due to a knee injury, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Despite a hot start to the season, injuries have turned Stewart's first year in the league into a dud.

“Bengals DE Shemar Stewart is going on injured reserve because of a knee injury, per sources. Stewart, the first-round pick, showed flashes of dominance in Week 1. But an ankle injury in Week 2 has lingered, and now a knee injury takes him out at least four games.”

The Bengals' rookie has only played in five games this season. Through those contests, he's only managed to record six combined tackles (two solo) and one quarterback hit.

With Stewart out for at least the next four games, the soonest he can come back is in Week 15 when the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens. With the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out for several games, Cedric Johnson and Cam Sample could be seeing more playing time in the coming weeks.

Shemar Stewart caused quite the ruckus after being drafted by Cincinnati, as he held out of training camp while negotiating his rookie contract. He and the organization eventually agreed to a four-year, nearly $18.97 million deal that is fully guaranteed. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the Bengals.